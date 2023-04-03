QUEBEC, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 6, the MSSS will release its latest press release presenting the report on the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the data will remain available for Quebec. ca , the open data site , or the INSPQ site .

The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, for the last 24 hours, in Quebec, show:

265 new cases, for a total of 1,329,566 people infected*;

3 new deaths, for a total of 18,308 deaths;

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths occurring between 2 and 7 days ago,



0 deaths occurring more than 7 days ago;

NOTE: As death additions are not shown in the data above, the number of death additions may exceed the number of new deaths for the day.

1,439 healthcare workers absent for reasons related to COVID (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

Hospitalizations and intensive care: due to a change in methodology, data are no longer counted on weekends. Thus, they are updated from Tuesday to Saturday;

4,524 samples taken on April 1 ;

327,031 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 276,086 positive: 29 declared for the day yesterday, including 23 positive.

*Remember that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centers is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

579 doses administered are added, for a total of 22,998,509 doses administered in Quebec .

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, please consult the open data or the INSPQ site at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq .qc.ca/covid-19/data. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

Reminder of instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic prevention instructions such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and respecting the measures in force.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out what measures to take. take.

Data on variants, updated Monday to Friday on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec

