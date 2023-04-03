Avr 03, 2023, 12:41 ET
QUEBEC, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 6, the MSSS will release its latest press release presenting the report on the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the data will remain available for Quebec. ca , the open data site , or the INSPQ site .
The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, for the last 24 hours, in Quebec, show:
- 265 new cases, for a total of 1,329,566 people infected*;
- 3 new deaths, for a total of 18,308 deaths;
- 0 deaths in the last 24 hours,
- 3 deaths occurring between 2 and 7 days ago,
- 0 deaths occurring more than 7 days ago;
NOTE: As death additions are not shown in the data above, the number of death additions may exceed the number of new deaths for the day.
- 1,439 healthcare workers absent for reasons related to COVID (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);
- Hospitalizations and intensive care: due to a change in methodology, data are no longer counted on weekends. Thus, they are updated from Tuesday to Saturday;
- 4,524 samples taken on April 1;
- 327,031 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 276,086 positive: 29 declared for the day yesterday, including 23 positive.
*Remember that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centers is restricted to priority clienteles.
Vaccination
- 579 doses administered are added, for a total of 22,998,509 doses administered in Quebec.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, please consult the open data or the INSPQ site at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq .qc.ca/covid-19/data. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catch-up due to a delay in data entry.
Reminder of instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic prevention instructions such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and respecting the measures in force.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out what measures to take. take.
- Data on variants, updated Monday to Friday on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec
