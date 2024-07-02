CALGARY, AB , le 2 juill. 2024 /CNW/ - Le ministre de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles, l'honorable Jonathan Wilkinson, fera une annonce de financement à Calgary, en Alberta.

Date : 3 juillet 2024

Heure : 10 h 30 (HR)

Lieu :

Gowling WLG

421, 7e Avenue Sud-Ouest, 16e étage, Théâtre Campbell

Calgary (Alberta) T2P 4K9

Les médias accrédités doivent s'inscrire au préalable en envoyant un courriel à l'adresse [email protected].

Suivez-nous sur LinkedIn

SOURCE Ressources naturelles Canada

Personnes-ressources : Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, 343-597-1725, [email protected]