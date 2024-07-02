AVIS AUX MÉDIAS - Le ministre Wilkinson annoncera l'octroi de fonds pour l'énergie propre à Calgary English
02 juil, 2024, 15:04 ET
CALGARY, AB , le 2 juill. 2024 /CNW/ - Le ministre de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles, l'honorable Jonathan Wilkinson, fera une annonce de financement à Calgary, en Alberta.
Date : 3 juillet 2024
Heure : 10 h 30 (HR)
Lieu :
Gowling WLG
421, 7e Avenue Sud-Ouest, 16e étage, Théâtre Campbell
Calgary (Alberta) T2P 4K9
Les médias accrédités doivent s'inscrire au préalable en envoyant un courriel à l'adresse [email protected].
SOURCE Ressources naturelles Canada
Personnes-ressources : Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, 343-597-1725, [email protected]
