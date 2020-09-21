Annonce des nominés pour les 19e Prix de la Guilde

TORONTO, le 21 sept. 2020 /CNW/ - Nous avons le plaisir d'annoncer les nominations pour les Prix de la Guilde 2020 pour les longs-métrages, documentaires et courts-métrages. Les nominés pour les séries télévisées, téléfilms et mini-séries ont été annoncés précédemment le 3 septembre dernier et sont également inclus ci-dessous. Les gagnants dans ces catégories seront annoncés à la 19ème Remise des Prix annuelle pendant plusieurs soirées consécutives débutant le 24 octobre 2020.

Nous avons été heureux de recevoir plus de 300 soumissions cette année ce qui représente un large éventail de la diversité et du talent de l'industrie canadienne du cinéma et de la télévision.

« Ces nominés représentent l'inventivité et la persévérance de l'industrie canadienne du cinéma et de la télévision », a déclaré le Président Tim Southam. « Le travail exceptionnel que ces cinéastes ont créé est non seulement reconnu au Canada, mais autour du monde. C'est un privilège de pouvoir célébrer ces talents année après année aux Prix de la Guilde. »

CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UN LONG MÉTRAGE

Charles Officer - Akilla's Escape

Jeanne Leblanc - Les Nôtres / Our Own

Sonia Bonspille Boileau - Rustic Oracle

Daniel Roby - Target Number One

Vincenzo Natali - In the Tall Grass

PRIX ALLAN KING POUR L'EXCELLENCE EN RÉALISATION DE DOCUMENTAIRES

Yung Chang - This is Not a Movie

Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian

Claude Guilmain - High Wire / Sur la Corde Raide

Carles Wilkinson - Haida Modern

Danielle Sturk - El Toro

PRIX DE LA DÉCOUVERTE

Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian

Tracey Deer - Beans

Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt - No Ordinary Man

Dusty Mancinelli, Madeleine Sims-Fewer - Violation

MEILLEUR COURT MÉTRAGE

Andrew Moir - Take Me to Prom

Trevor Anderson - Jesse Jams

Tiffany Hsiung - Sing Me a Lullaby

Glen Matthews - Teething

Jesse Shamata - A Simple F*cking Gesture (auparavant The Wave)

MEILLEURE CONCEPTION / DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - LONG MÉTRAGE

François Séguin - The Song of Names

Craig Lathrop - The Lighthouse

Diana Abbatangelo - Akilla's Escape

David Pelletier - Mafia Inc

MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - LONG MÉTRAGERon Sanders - Falling

Matthew Hannam - The Nest

Michele Conroy - In the Tall Grass

Jorge Weisz - Hammer

Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium - Queen of the Morning Calm

MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - DOCUMENTAIRE

Caroline Christie (avec Roland Schlimme) - Meat the Future

Jennifer Abbott - The Magnitude of all Things

Lee Walker - Butterflies in the Storm

Caroline Christie - First We Eat

Nicholas Montgomery - No Roses on a Sailor's Grave

MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - LONG MÉTRAGE

Robert Bertola, Marvyn Dennis, Kelly McGahey - The Education of Fredrick Fitzell

Dave Rose, David McCallum, Adam Stein, Claire Dobson, Krystin Hunter, Kevin Banks, Jean Bot, hristopher Alan King - In the Tall Grass

David McCallum, Dave Rose, Krystin Hunter, Amelia Chiarelli - Akilla's Escape

Adam Stein, Joseph Bracciale, Kevin Banks, Rose Gregoris - Ready or Not

Faustine Pelipel - Things I Do for Money

CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Daniel Grou - Vikings, Episode 610, The Best Laid Plans

Dawn Wilkinson - Locke & Key, Episode 107, Dissection

Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

Stephen D Surjik - See, Episode 106, Silk

Ken Girotti - Fortunate Son, Episode 105, For What It's Worth

CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UNE SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE

Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending

Jordan Canning & Aleysa Young - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley & Will Bowes - Hey Lady!

Bruce McCulloch - TallBoyz, Episode 101, What's it gonna be, boys?

Joyce Wong - Workin' Moms, Episode 405, To Lure a Squirrel

CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UNE SÉRIE JEUNESSE

Siobhan Devine - Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Episode 118, Warm, Thick and Saucy

Bruce McDonald - Malory Towers, Episode 111, The Spider

Leslie Hope - Lost in Space, Episode 203, Echoes

Nimisha Mukerji - Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Episode 116, Night Train and Vortex

Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm

Felipe Rodriguez - Hudson and Rex, Episode 202, Over Ice

CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UN TÉLÉFILM OU D'UNE MINISÉRIE

Michael Nankin - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Caroline Labrèche - No Good Deed

Nathan Morlando - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott

Ali Liebert - Amish Abduction

Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk

MEILLEURE CONCEPTION/DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Britt Doughty - Impulse - Season 2, Episode 203, The Moroi

Armando Sgrignuoli - Frankie Drake Mysteries, Episode 301, No Friends Like Old Friends

Tony Ianni - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra

André Guimond - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 207, Bruce Wayne

Rory Cheyne - Locke and Key, Episode 101, Know what this is about?

MEILLEURE CONCEPTION/DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - TÉLÉFILM OU MINISÉRIE

Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert

Britt Doughty - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, Episode 104, A Credit to the Race

Marian Wihak - Christmas 9 to 5

Jean Bécotte - Glass Houses

MEILLEURE CONCEPTION/DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE OU JEUNESSE

Zoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type, Episode 310, Breaking Through the Noise

Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown

Chris Crane - New Eden, Episode 105, A Whole Lotta Buzz

Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World

Ciara Vernon - Hey Lady

MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

D. Gillian Truster - Anne With An E, Episode 307, A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good

Teresa De Luca - Coroner, Episode 208, Fire Part 2

Roderick Deogrades - Killjoys, Episode 501, Run, Yala, Run

MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - TÉLÉFILM OU MINISÉRIE

Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott

James Patrick - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lee-Ann Cass - Christmas Chalet

MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE OU JEUNESSE

David Wharnsby - Hey Lady!

James Patrick - Utopia Falls, Episode 109, Worst Behavior

Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News

Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

Robert de Lint - Kim's Convenience, Episode 413, Bon Voyage

MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

J.R. Fountain, Dustin Harris, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Craig McLellan, Kevin Banks - Locke & Key, Episode 110, Crown of Shadows

Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra

David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Yuri Gorbachow - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Gerald Trepy, Mitch Bederman - Altered Carbon, Episode 202, Payment Deferred

Tyler Whitham, Danielle McBride, Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso, Kayla Stewart - Anne With An E, Episode 306, The Summit of My Desires

MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - TÉLÉFILM OU MINISÉRIE

David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

Jeremy Kessler, Ray Campbell, Steven Blair - Christmas 9 to 5

Faustine Pelipel - Christmas Chalet

Jill Purdy, Marvyn Dennis, P. Jason MacNeill, Steven Blair, Kelly McGahey - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save her Daughter

Claudia Pinto, Faustine Pelipel, Mark Gingras, Tom Bjelic - Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE OU JEUNESSE

Janice Ierulli, Bryson Cassidy, Matthew Hussey, Dave Johnson, Steven Roberts - Hudson & Rex, Episode 217, Graveyard Shift

James Robinson, John Smith, P. Jason MacNeill - Odd Squad: Mobile Unit, Episode 301, Odd Beginnings

David Caporale, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter - Hey Lady!

Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

