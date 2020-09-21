Annonce des nominés pour les 19e Prix de la Guilde
Sept 21, 2020, 14:06 ET
TORONTO, le 21 sept. 2020 /CNW/ - Nous avons le plaisir d'annoncer les nominations pour les Prix de la Guilde 2020 pour les longs-métrages, documentaires et courts-métrages. Les nominés pour les séries télévisées, téléfilms et mini-séries ont été annoncés précédemment le 3 septembre dernier et sont également inclus ci-dessous. Les gagnants dans ces catégories seront annoncés à la 19ème Remise des Prix annuelle pendant plusieurs soirées consécutives débutant le 24 octobre 2020.
Nous avons été heureux de recevoir plus de 300 soumissions cette année ce qui représente un large éventail de la diversité et du talent de l'industrie canadienne du cinéma et de la télévision.
« Ces nominés représentent l'inventivité et la persévérance de l'industrie canadienne du cinéma et de la télévision », a déclaré le Président Tim Southam. « Le travail exceptionnel que ces cinéastes ont créé est non seulement reconnu au Canada, mais autour du monde. C'est un privilège de pouvoir célébrer ces talents année après année aux Prix de la Guilde. »
CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UN LONG MÉTRAGE
Charles Officer - Akilla's Escape
Jeanne Leblanc - Les Nôtres / Our Own
Sonia Bonspille Boileau - Rustic Oracle
Daniel Roby - Target Number One
Vincenzo Natali - In the Tall Grass
PRIX ALLAN KING POUR L'EXCELLENCE EN RÉALISATION DE DOCUMENTAIRES
Yung Chang - This is Not a Movie
Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian
Claude Guilmain - High Wire / Sur la Corde Raide
Carles Wilkinson - Haida Modern
Danielle Sturk - El Toro
PRIX DE LA DÉCOUVERTE
Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian
Tracey Deer - Beans
Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt - No Ordinary Man
Dusty Mancinelli, Madeleine Sims-Fewer - Violation
MEILLEUR COURT MÉTRAGE
Andrew Moir - Take Me to Prom
Trevor Anderson - Jesse Jams
Tiffany Hsiung - Sing Me a Lullaby
Glen Matthews - Teething
Jesse Shamata - A Simple F*cking Gesture (auparavant The Wave)
MEILLEURE CONCEPTION / DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - LONG MÉTRAGE
François Séguin - The Song of Names
Craig Lathrop - The Lighthouse
Diana Abbatangelo - Akilla's Escape
David Pelletier - Mafia Inc
MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - LONG MÉTRAGERon Sanders - Falling
Matthew Hannam - The Nest
Michele Conroy - In the Tall Grass
Jorge Weisz - Hammer
Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium - Queen of the Morning Calm
MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - DOCUMENTAIRE
Caroline Christie (avec Roland Schlimme) - Meat the Future
Jennifer Abbott - The Magnitude of all Things
Lee Walker - Butterflies in the Storm
Caroline Christie - First We Eat
Nicholas Montgomery - No Roses on a Sailor's Grave
MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - LONG MÉTRAGE
Robert Bertola, Marvyn Dennis, Kelly McGahey - The Education of Fredrick Fitzell
Dave Rose, David McCallum, Adam Stein, Claire Dobson, Krystin Hunter, Kevin Banks, Jean Bot, hristopher Alan King - In the Tall Grass
David McCallum, Dave Rose, Krystin Hunter, Amelia Chiarelli - Akilla's Escape
Adam Stein, Joseph Bracciale, Kevin Banks, Rose Gregoris - Ready or Not
Faustine Pelipel - Things I Do for Money
CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Daniel Grou - Vikings, Episode 610, The Best Laid Plans
Dawn Wilkinson - Locke & Key, Episode 107, Dissection
Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot
Stephen D Surjik - See, Episode 106, Silk
Ken Girotti - Fortunate Son, Episode 105, For What It's Worth
CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UNE SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE
Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending
Jordan Canning & Aleysa Young - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage
Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley & Will Bowes - Hey Lady!
Bruce McCulloch - TallBoyz, Episode 101, What's it gonna be, boys?
Joyce Wong - Workin' Moms, Episode 405, To Lure a Squirrel
CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UNE SÉRIE JEUNESSE
Siobhan Devine - Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Episode 118, Warm, Thick and Saucy
Bruce McDonald - Malory Towers, Episode 111, The Spider
Leslie Hope - Lost in Space, Episode 203, Echoes
Nimisha Mukerji - Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Episode 116, Night Train and Vortex
Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm
Felipe Rodriguez - Hudson and Rex, Episode 202, Over Ice
CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE À LA RÉALISATION D'UN TÉLÉFILM OU D'UNE MINISÉRIE
Michael Nankin - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer
Caroline Labrèche - No Good Deed
Nathan Morlando - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott
Ali Liebert - Amish Abduction
Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk
MEILLEURE CONCEPTION/DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Britt Doughty - Impulse - Season 2, Episode 203, The Moroi
Armando Sgrignuoli - Frankie Drake Mysteries, Episode 301, No Friends Like Old Friends
Tony Ianni - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra
André Guimond - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot
Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 207, Bruce Wayne
Rory Cheyne - Locke and Key, Episode 101, Know what this is about?
MEILLEURE CONCEPTION/DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - TÉLÉFILM OU MINISÉRIE
Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert
Britt Doughty - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, Episode 104, A Credit to the Race
Marian Wihak - Christmas 9 to 5
Jean Bécotte - Glass Houses
MEILLEURE CONCEPTION/DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE - SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE OU JEUNESSE
Zoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type, Episode 310, Breaking Through the Noise
Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown
Chris Crane - New Eden, Episode 105, A Whole Lotta Buzz
Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World
Ciara Vernon - Hey Lady
MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic
D. Gillian Truster - Anne With An E, Episode 307, A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good
Teresa De Luca - Coroner, Episode 208, Fire Part 2
Roderick Deogrades - Killjoys, Episode 501, Run, Yala, Run
MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - TÉLÉFILM OU MINISÉRIE
Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise
Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott
James Patrick - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer
Lee-Ann Cass - Christmas Chalet
MEILLEUR MONTAGE IMAGE - SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE OU JEUNESSE
David Wharnsby - Hey Lady!
James Patrick - Utopia Falls, Episode 109, Worst Behavior
Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News
Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage
Robert de Lint - Kim's Convenience, Episode 413, Bon Voyage
MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
J.R. Fountain, Dustin Harris, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Craig McLellan, Kevin Banks - Locke & Key, Episode 110, Crown of Shadows
Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra
David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Yuri Gorbachow - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic
Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Gerald Trepy, Mitch Bederman - Altered Carbon, Episode 202, Payment Deferred
Tyler Whitham, Danielle McBride, Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso, Kayla Stewart - Anne With An E, Episode 306, The Summit of My Desires
MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - TÉLÉFILM OU MINISÉRIE
David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise
Jeremy Kessler, Ray Campbell, Steven Blair - Christmas 9 to 5
Faustine Pelipel - Christmas Chalet
Jill Purdy, Marvyn Dennis, P. Jason MacNeill, Steven Blair, Kelly McGahey - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save her Daughter
Claudia Pinto, Faustine Pelipel, Mark Gingras, Tom Bjelic - Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON - SÉRIE HUMORISTIQUE OU JEUNESSE
Janice Ierulli, Bryson Cassidy, Matthew Hussey, Dave Johnson, Steven Roberts - Hudson & Rex, Episode 217, Graveyard Shift
James Robinson, John Smith, P. Jason MacNeill - Odd Squad: Mobile Unit, Episode 301, Odd Beginnings
David Caporale, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter - Hey Lady!
Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage
