/R E P R I S E -- Avis aux médias - Allocution de Ben Gully, surintendant adjoint du BSIF, à l'Institut C.D. Howe/ English
10 juin, 2024, 10:30 ET
TORONTO, le 7 juin 2024 /CNW/ - Le 11 juin 2024, Ben Gully, surintendant adjoint du BSIF, prononcera une allocution à l'Institut C.D. Howe qui aura pour thème la « Gouvernance efficace du risque : une vigilance de tous les instants ».
Quoi : Allocution
Quand : Le mardi 11 juin 2024 de 12h30 à 13 h 30 (HE)
Où : Institut C.D. Howe
67, rue Yonge
Toronto, Ontario
Inscription : Les journalistes doivent envoyer une demande d'inscription à l'adresse media‑[email protected] d'ici le 10 juin 2024 à 17 h (HE).
SOURCE Bureau du surintendant des institutions financières
Renseignements: BSIF - Relations avec les médias, [email protected], 343-550-9373
Partager cet article