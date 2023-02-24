L'Association canadienne des journalistes annonce les finalistes 2022 du concours des prix du meilleur journalisme d'investigation au Canada

Nouvelles fournies par

Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ)

Févr 24, 2023, 13:41 ET

OTTAWA, ON, le 24 févr. 2023 /CNW/ - L'Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ) est heureuse d'annoncer la liste des finalistes de son programme de prix 2022.

Les récipiendaires de chaque catégorie seront annoncés lors du gala de remise des prix prévu le 15 avril 2023 à Vancouver, dans le cadre de la conférence nationale de l'ACJ.

Continue Reading
L'Association canadienne des journalistes est une organisation professionnelle qui compte plus de 1 300 membres à travers le Canada. Les rôles principaux de l’ACJ sont le travail de défense de l'intérêt public et le développement professionnel de ses membres. (Groupe CNW/Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ))
L'Association canadienne des journalistes est une organisation professionnelle qui compte plus de 1 300 membres à travers le Canada. Les rôles principaux de l’ACJ sont le travail de défense de l'intérêt public et le développement professionnel de ses membres. (Groupe CNW/Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ))

Les finalistes ont droit à des tarifs spéciaux pour la conférence et seront contactés pour savoir comment obtenir ces tarifs.

Les finalistes sont classés par ordre alphabétique selon le média où ils travaillaient au moment où leur candidature a été diffusée/publiée ou où la candidature particulière a été diffusée/publiée. Les liens vers les travaux ont été fournis lorsqu'ils sont disponibles. Pour les entrées qui se composent d'une série ou soumission de portefeuille, l'élément lié est le premier de la série.

Les finalistes dans la catégorie NOUVELLES ÉCRITES sont :

Grant Robertson 
Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements 
The Globe and Mail

Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant, Elizabeth Renzetti 
Intimate Partner Violence in Canada
The Globe and Mail

Rachel Mendleson, Steve Buist 
Unchartered
Toronto Star

Jen St. Denis 
Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned 
The Tyee

Les finalistes dans la catégorie MÉDIAS COMMUNAUTAIRES sont :

Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan, Steve Silcox 
Shot in the Dark: The Death of Jeremy Stephens
CBC News - Prince Edward Island

Lela Savić, Julien Forest 
Meurtres non résolus à Montréal : des blessures qui ne guérissent pas
La Converse, Montréal

Paul MacNeill, Rachel Collier 
Through the cracks 
The Eastern Graphic, Montague, P.E.I.

Jacqueline Ronson, Shalu Mehta 
Housing Under Pressure
The Discourse Cowichan Valley

Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes 
Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo 
The Discourse Nanaimo

Les finalistes dans la catégorie REPORTAGE PARLÉ (PLUS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :

Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens 
Black Robes
APTN Investigates

Jorge Barrera, Kimberly Ivany, Aileen McBride 
Canadian Coyote
CBC News - Investigative Unit

Gil Shochat, Chantal Lavigne 
Recycling's dirty secrets
Radio-Canada / Enquête

Sabrina Myre 
Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie
Journaliste indépendante / Radio-Canada Info

Les finalistes de la catégorie NOUVELLE PARLÉE (MOINS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :

Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe 
A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says
CBC News - Manitoba

David Fraser, Falice Chin 
Follow the Convoy Cryptocurrency 
CBC News - Ottawa

Farrah Merali, Dayna Gourley, Laura Pedersen
A track star's story of alleged sexual abuse 
CBC News - Toronto

Jonathon Gatehouse, Albert Leung 
The Liquidator 
CBC News - Investigative unit / CBC News - The National

Marie-Michelle Lauzon 
De plus en plus d'armes saisies dans les écoles
Noovo Info

Les gagnants dans la catégorie JOURNALISME PARLÉ COMMUNAUTAIRE sont :

Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams 
Community Support Workers
CBC News - Saskatchewan

Les finalistes de la catégorie JOURNALISME DE DONNÉES sont :

Valérie Ouellet, Sylvène Gilchrist, Ousama Farag, Chris Rees 
Breast Implants Injuries Data 
CBC News - Investigates

Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Charles Mathieu 
Les maisons de paille de Valérie Plante 
Le Journal de Montréal

Bill Curry, Mahima Singh 
ArriveCan and the growth in federal outsourcing
The Globe and Mail

Jenn Thornhill Verma 
Gaps in federal fisheries protections
The Narwhal

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier 
Suspended
Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau

Les finalistes de la catégorie MÉDIAS EN LIGNE sont :

Brishti Basu 
Dumped at the bus stop: Royal Jubilee Hospital patients and employees say racial discrimination is harming people in need of care
Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.

Geoff Leo 
Disputed History 
CBC News -- Saskatchewan

Philippe Mercure, Maxime Jean 
L'épidémie invisible
La Presse, Montréal

Carl Meyer 
How oil lobbyists weakened climate rules
The Narwhal

Les finalistes du PRIX DU DROIT À L'INFORMATION sont :

Brett Forester 
'Stonewalled': Trans Mountain hides dealings with private security and spy firms
CBC News - Indigenous

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang 
Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?
CBC News - Ottawa

Thomas Gerbet, Daniel Boily, Davide Gentile 
Pressions et jeux de coulisses pour freiner l'accès à l'information au Québec
Radio-Canada Info

Jim Bronskill 
Beijing may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative, federal unit found
The Canadian Press

Katrina Clarke 
Truth and hidden consequences: Manitoba's secret handling of teacher misconduct
Winnipeg Free Press

Ce prix est aimablement parrainé par le « Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund ».

Les finalistes de la catégorie PHOTOJOURNALISME sont :

Ben Nelms
Portfolio / The family farm after the flood
CBC News - Vancouver

Cole Burston
Portfolio
Journaliste indépendant

Carlos Osorio
Portfolio
Journaliste indépendant / Reuters

Aaron Vincent Elkaim 
Residents of Peguis First Nation face an impossible choice as they tackle yet another major flood
Journaliste indépendant / The Narwhal

Darryl Dyck
Portfolio
The Canadian Press

Les finalistes de la catégorie « SCOOP » sont :

Jason Warick, Jessie Anton, Yasmine Ghania 
Legacy of Abuse 
CBC News - Saskatoon

Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack 
Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers
CBC News - The National

Vincent Larouche 
Jugé dans un secret total
La Presse, Montréal

Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, Jessica McDiarmid 
Right-wing operatives masquerading as local grassroots groups on Facebook
National Observer

Marco Chown Oved, Grant LaFleche, Alex McKeen, Sheila Wang, Andrew Bailey 
Cops donated to Freedom Convoy
Toronto Star

Les finalistes de la catégorie D'EXCELLENCE AU QUOTIDIEN sont :

Ollie Williams, Emily Blake
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the NWT 
Cabin Radio - Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Team entry 
'A hail of bullets': Witnesses describe Shelbourne Street armed robbery and police shootout
Capital Daily - Victoria, B.C.

Team entry 
Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in
CBC News - Front Burner

Team entry 
Saskatchewan Manhunt
CBC News - Saskatchewan / CBC News - The National

Fatima Syed, Emma McIntosh 
Doug Ford to gut Ontario's conservation authorities, citing stalled housing
The Narwhal

Les finalistes de la catégorie REPORTAGE ÉCRIT sont :

Michelle Cyca 
The Curious Case of Gina Adams: A "Pretendian" investigation 
Maclean's

Erin Anderssen 
Consider the octopus, and how it could challenge our ideas about meat
The Globe and Mail

Jana Pruden 
In her defence
The Globe and Mail

Lindsay Jones 
The investigation of a young girl's death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural policing
The Globe and Mail

Richard Warnica 
Toronto's airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think 
Toronto Star

Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR LE REPORTAGE SUR LES DROITS DE LA PERSONNE sont :

Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler 
The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help
CBC Radio One - The Current

Sonia Desmarais, Sylvie Fournier, Milène Ortenberg 
L'affaire Collard : une mort (in)expliquée
Radio-Canada Info : Enquête

Ian Willms 
A life -- and death -- in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands
The Narwhal

Les finalistes du PRIX SCA CANADA / CAJ POUR LES REPORTAGES SUR LE SECTEUR TRAVAIL sont :

Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren 
The Last Coal Miners
CBC Radio One - The Doc Project

Rhea Rollmann 
Choices For Youth Strike Rocks NL Non-Profit Sector
The Independent

Stephanie Wood 
'Scared into silence': former workers allege abuse, safety issues at B.C. environmental organization
The Narwhal

Kenyon Wallace, Megan Ogilvie 
An inside look at Ontario's nursing nightmare: Why turnover and vacancy rates are only getting worse 
Toronto Star

Moira Wyton, Zak Vescera 
Health-Care Workers Are Facing an Epidemic of Violence
The Tyee

Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR JOURNALISTES AUTOCHTONE ÉMERGENT.ES sont :

Alessia Passafiume 
Portfolio
Toronto Star

Angela Amato
Portfolio
The Canadian Press

Brittany Guyot 
Portfolio APTN Investigates

Jennifer Francis 
Portfolio 
CBC News - Indigenous

Matteo Cimellaro
Portfolio
National Observer

Les finalistes du PRIX APTN / CAJ DE LA RÉCONCILIATION sont :

Adrienne Arsenault, Jared Thomas, Yanjun Li, Jasmine Mani, Melissa Mancini 
Expectations of a Papal apology
CBC News - The National

Matt Simmons 
Wet'suwet'en coverage
The Narwhal

Amanda Follett Hosgood
Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir 
The Tyee

Francesca Fionda and Katie Hyslop 
Revisiting the Record of the Sisters of St. Ann
The Tyee

Les finalistes dans la catégorie PRIX POUR LA COUVERTURE DES CHANGEMENTS CLIMATIQUES ET DE L'ENVIRONNEMENT sont :

Sarah Lawrynuik 
Prairie Poop Bots, Floods and Water Shortages
Canadaland

Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell 
The Big Burn
CBC News - The Fifth Estate

Thomas Gerbet 
La Fonderie Horne contamine la faune et la flore à plus de 50 km de Rouyn-Noranda 
Radio-Canada Info

Inori Roy 
As Toronto Temperatures Rise, Inequalities Widen
The Local, Toronto

Jolene Banning 
Breaking up: ice loss is changing one Anishinaabe fisherman's relationship with Lake Superior
The Narwhal

Les finalistes du PRIX ÉTUDIANT DE L'EXCELLENCE EN JOURNALISME sont :

Pippa Norman 
The Rideau River is feeding one Syrian family's Canadian dream
Capital Current / Carleton University

Team entry - Global Reporting Program 
Growing Older
Global Reporting Program / University of British Columbia / The Globe and Mail

Sakeina Syed 
End Of The Line 
York University / Maisonneuve

Sonal Gupta 
The Artist Motel: Inside a Vancouver Experiment 
University of British Columbia / The Tyee

Conformément aux informations contenues dans les instructions du dossier de candidature, les juges avaient le pouvoir discrétionnaire de nommer entre un et cinq finalistes dans chaque catégorie de prix. Il y avait un total de 469 entrées pour le programme de prix 2022.

Nous remercions tous ceux qui ont soumis leur travail et félicitons les finalistes énumérés ci-dessus. Nous avons hâte de voir et de célébrer votre travail.

L'Association canadienne des journalistes est une organisation professionnelle qui compte plus de 1 300 membres à travers le Canada. Les rôles principaux de l'ACJ sont le travail de défense de l'intérêt public et le développement professionnel de ses membres.

www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ

SOURCE Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ)

Renseignements: Pour plus d'informations: Brent Jolly, président de l'ACJ - 289-387-3179, [email protected]; Jason Markusoff, président du comité des prix - [email protected]

Profil de l'entreprise

Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ)