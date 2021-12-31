Avis aux médias - Pont Samuel-De Champlain : Illumination spéciale pour souligner l'arrivée de 2022 English
Déc 31, 2021, 11:21 ET
MONTRÉAL, le 31 déc. 2021 /CNW/ - Ce soir et demain, le pont Samuel-De Champlain scintillera aux couleurs de bleu et blanc doré, du coucher du soleil jusqu'à 1h du matin, pour accueillir la nouvelle année.
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
Renseignements: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Relations avec les médias, Infrastructure Canada, Tél. : 613 960-9251, Sans frais : 1 877 250-7154, Adresse courriel : [email protected]
