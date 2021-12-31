MONTRÉAL, le 31 déc. 2021 /CNW/ - Ce soir et demain, le pont Samuel-De Champlain scintillera aux couleurs de bleu et blanc doré, du coucher du soleil jusqu'à 1h du matin, pour accueillir la nouvelle année.



