PARIS, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Valiantys proudly announces the acquisition of GLiNTECH, an Atlassian Platinum Partner in Australia. GLiNTECH offers value-added services that complement Valiantys' service offerings, including Cloud migrations, Agile and ITSM transformation services, managed services, licenses, training, and more.

Valiantys bolsters its position as a specialized global leader for Atlassian solutions and professional services

The acquisition of GLiNTECH opens up tremendous market potential, enabling Valiantys to extend its market leadership into the Asia-Pacific region. With a combined global entity, the company will be better equipped to provide Atlassian-specific capabilities, leading practices, and specialized skills to customers in previously untapped regions, such as New Zealand, Singapore, and beyond. With GLiNTECH, Valiantys reinforces its leading position as a specialized global leader for Atlassian solutions.

GLiNTECH transacts with hundreds of local clients, building a stellar reputation for excellent customer outcomes. The acquisition completes the international footprint Valiantys needed to truly serve enterprise customers anywhere in the world with valuable follow-the-sun capability.

Together, we can now offer our world-class customers:

Enhanced capabilities for multi-national customers: As a combined powerhouse, we can provide better outcomes in multiple regions and languages, and access to greater technical expertise and business advisors. Collective expertise and innovation: The combined entity positions itself as the hub for sharing capabilities and implementation packages, ensuring that customers benefit from Atlassian expertise and innovative, cutting-edge solutions. Cost-effective offshore deployment with premium offerings: The acquisition allows Valiantys to seamlessly integrate multi-region, cost-effective (offshore) solutions into premium offerings, providing 24/7 support without compromising the quality of service.

"Valiantys and GLINTECH coming together as one marks an exciting chapter in Atlassian's partner ecosystem. By combining their strengths, they are poised to deliver even greater value to customers globally," said Kevin Egan, Atlassian's Chief Sales Officer. "We look forward to witnessing their continued success in driving innovation and unleashing the potential of more teams around the globe."

"We are thrilled to unite with GLiNTECH, propelling our presence into untapped, emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia and beyond. This strategic expansion aims to replicate our proven success by introducing established skills, processes, and capabilities to these new regions, ultimately delivering compelling customer experiences on a global scale," said Emmanuel Benoit, Global Chief Executive Officer at Valiantys.

"Both Valiantys and GLiNTECH are extremely successful Atlassian Platinum partners in our respective markets. Coming together means we are going to deliver even greater outcomes to our combined customer base and beyond. Together we are the clear global leader," concluded Dimitri Spyridopoulos, Chief Executive Officer at GLiNTECH.

This acquisition will be made possible by the investment and operational support of:

Keensight Capital, one of the leading private equity funds dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout [1] investments, and Valiantys' majority shareholder;

investments, and Valiantys' majority shareholder; Tercera, a growth equity firm specializing in cloud professional services.

About Valiantys

Valiantys is a leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. The company accelerates business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best agile methods and tools. Its Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and Valiantys supports its customers across the entire spectrum of projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale, ITSM, and Cloud Specialized Partner, Valiantys help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, the firm bridges the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, Valiantys has helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration. More information about Valiantys can be found at https://www.valiantys.com.

About GLiNTECH

GLiNTECH is a renowned Atlassian Platinum Partner headquartered in Australia and is the preferred choice for over 300 leading brands. The company has amassed more than 20 years of experience servicing enterprise clients across the Asia Pacific region, earning Atlassian Partner of the Year four times, including most recently for Professional Services. GLiNTECH is recognized as a Specialized Atlassian Cloud and ITSM partner, and offers deep expertise in Licensing, Training, Support, Managed Services, Consulting, and Agile methodologies and has a proven record in providing reliable solutions while driving success within the Atlassian ecosystem. More information about GLiNTECH can be found here: https://www.glintech.com.

1. Growth Buyout: investment in profitable, private companies experiencing strong growth, in minority or majority positions, with or without leverage, using a flexible approach tailored to the needs of individual entrepreneurs, in order to finance organic growth projects, acquisition strategies or provide historic shareholders with liquidity.

