Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 6 nov. 2025 English
Nouvelles fournies parOLG Winners
06 nov, 2025, 23:38 ET
TORONTO, le 6 nov. 2025 /CNW/ -
Jeudi 06/11/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
03, 10, 17, 21, 28 Grand numéro 03
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 7-H, 4-C, 9-H, 8-C, 10-S.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 11, 14, 20, 29, 35 No comp. 37.
PICK-2: 0 6
PICK-3: 8 5 6
PICK-4: 0 5 9 7
ENCORE: 5618617
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 10, 13, 14, 18, 22, 28, 37
38, 39, 43, 45, 47, 48, 49, 52, 63, 66.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 1, 12, 13, 19, 25, 33
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 8 7
PICK-3: 9 7 3
PICK-4: 3 5 0 7
ENCORE: 9838877
DAILY KENO
9, 10, 11, 13, 17, 20, 26, 29, 31, 38
39, 42, 43, 48, 52, 56, 62, 63, 64, 68 .
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Partager cet article