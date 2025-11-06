Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 6 nov. 2025 English

TORONTO, le 6 nov. 2025

Jeudi 06/11/2025 

Daily Grand Tirage régulier
03, 10, 17, 21, 28  Grand numéro 03 

POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 7-H, 4-C, 9-H, 8-C, 10-S. 

Légende :

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 11, 14, 20, 29, 35  No comp. 37. 

PICK-2: 0 6 

PICK-3: 8 5 6 

PICK-4: 0 5 9 7 

ENCORE: 5618617 

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 10, 13, 14, 18, 22, 28, 37
38, 39, 43, 45, 47, 48, 49, 52, 63, 66. 

POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 1, 12, 13, 19, 25, 33 

Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi

PICK-2: 8 7  

PICK-3: 9 7 3  

PICK-4: 3 5 0 7 

ENCORE: 9838877 

DAILY KENO
9, 10, 11, 13, 17, 20, 26, 29, 31, 38
39, 42, 43, 48, 52, 56, 62, 63, 64, 68 . 

POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales. 

