05 août, 2025, 00:10 ET
TORONTO, le 4 août 2025 /CNW/ -
lundi 04/08/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
09, 13, 23, 31, 42 Grand numéro 07
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: Q-S, 8-S, 7-H, 10-C, 10-D.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
10, 11, 16, 19, 38, 39 No comp. 9.
PICK-2: 3 9
PICK-3: 4 1 9
PICK-4: 9 0 4 2
ENCORE: 5607048
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17
25, 30, 34, 35, 36, 37, 45, 48, 61, 67.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 3, 4, 15, 21, 24, 32
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 5 7
PICK-3: 5 1 6
PICK-4: 3 5 6 1
ENCORE: 5304317
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 12, 13, 14, 16, 20, 25, 33, 35
37, 39, 40, 41, 42, 45, 46, 50, 52, 56
