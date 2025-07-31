Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 31 juill. 2025 English
31 juil, 2025, 23:46 ET
TORONTO, le 31 juill. 2025 /CNW/ -
Jeudi 31/07/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
05, 27, 32, 37, 47 Grand numéro 06
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 8-C, 6-D, 8-S, 9-D, K-D.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 7, 10, 15, 17, 22 No comp. 26.
PICK-2: 8 7
PICK-3: 9 4 2
PICK-4: 1 3 8 2
ENCORE: 2781009
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 15, 19, 22, 27, 30, 34, 36, 38
39, 40, 42, 47, 58, 59, 63, 66, 68, 69.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 2, 9, 11, 13, 32, 35
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 5 2
PICK-3: 7 8 9
PICK-4: 4 5 3 3
ENCORE: 2989458
DAILY KENO
7, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 25, 33, 37, 39
40, 42, 44, 50, 52, 55, 66, 67, 69, 70
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
