Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 30 juin 2025
30 juin, 2025, 23:49 ET
TORONTO, le 30 juin 2025 /CNW/ -
lundi 30/06/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
11, 28, 44, 45, 47 Grand numéro 07
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 4-H, J-D, 3-S, 4-C, Q-S.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 8, 14, 27, 33 & 34 No comp. 13.
PICK-2: 7 2
PICK-3: 2 7 6
PICK-4: 9 2 5 8
ENCORE: 6706782
DAILY KENO
4, 9, 12, 13, 23, 24, 28, 29, 33, 34
37, 41, 43, 45, 51, 53, 55, 57, 64, 70.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 3, 11, 19, 26, 31, 34
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 1 2
PICK-3: 0 1 0
PICK-4: 5 8 6 4
ENCORE: 6629931
DAILY KENO
6, 8, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 28
29, 30, 36, 41, 43, 48, 57, 60, 63, 68.
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
