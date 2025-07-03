Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 3 juill. 2025 English

03 juil, 2025, 23:41 ET

TORONTO, le 3 juill. 2025 /CNW/ -

jeudi 03/07/2025

Daily Grand Tirage régulier
05, 20, 25, 27, 49 Grand numéro 05

POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 5-C, K-S, 4-H, 7-D, 3-S.

Légende :

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 9, 16, 17, 31 & 35 No comp. 29.

PICK-2: 6 6

PICK-3: 7 9 0

PICK-4: 7 0 8 3

ENCORE: 4969442

DAILY KENO
2, 7, 8, 12, 14, 16, 17, 20, 23, 26
27, 34, 45, 46, 48, 52, 55, 59, 61, 63. 

POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 1, 17, 21, 27, 34, 35

Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi

PICK-2: 2 7

PICK-3: 2 4 2

PICK-4: 1 6 9 9

ENCORE: 8629108

DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 14, 21, 26, 37, 42, 43, 44
45, 47, 49, 50, 52, 56, 61, 63, 65, 66  

POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales. 

OLG, 1-888-946-6716

OLG est un organisme de la Couronne qui fournit des activités de jeu de classe mondiale à la province de l'Ontario.