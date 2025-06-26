Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 26 juin 2025 English
26 juin, 2025, 23:34 ET
TORONTO, le 26 juin 2025 /CNW/ -
jeudi 26/06/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
07, 12, 39, 42, 48 Grand numéro 03
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 9-C, 10-S, 6-S, J-S, A-C.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
19, 21, 29, 31, 33 & 35 No comp. 13.
PICK-2: 7 9
PICK-3: 5 0 2
PICK-4: 0 7 1 2
ENCORE: 8592105
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23
26, 27, 29, 32, 36, 41, 47, 53, 55, 62.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 2, 10, 11, 22, 27, 34
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 3 3
PICK-3: 4 0 0
PICK-4: 7 8 0 1
ENCORE: 2918167
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 7, 10, 12, 16, 17, 25, 34
36, 40, 41, 43, 44, 48, 54, 59, 60, 69
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
