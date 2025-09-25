Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 25 sept. 2025 English
Nouvelles fournies parOLG Winners
25 sept, 2025, 23:39 ET
TORONTO, le 25 sept. 2025 /CNW/ -
Jeudi 25/09/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
25, 39, 42, 45, 46 Grand numéro 05
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 8-S, 3-S, 10-H, 8-H, A-S.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
20, 21, 26, 29, 31, 36 No comp. 32.
PICK-2: 7 8
PICK-3: 8 3 5
PICK-4: 8 5 6 7
ENCORE: 2533448
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 11, 20, 24, 26, 28, 36, 39
42, 47, 49, 52, 53, 60, 62, 65, 66, 68.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 4, 6, 7, 16, 17, 18
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 2 7
PICK-3: 2 3 2
PICK-4: 1 6 1 4
ENCORE: 7298711
DAILY KENO
2, 6, 11, 13, 14, 17, 18, 23, 25, 29
32, 37, 40, 45, 47, 48, 57, 60, 66, 68
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Partager cet article