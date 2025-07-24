Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 24 juill. 2025 English
24 juil, 2025, 23:37 ET
TORONTO, le 24 juill. 2025 /CNW/ -
jeudi 24/07/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
01, 02, 03, 09, 37 Grand numéro 04
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 9-D, A-S, 4-C, 3-H, A-H.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
13, 15, 28, 33, 34 & 37 No comp. 32.
PICK-2: 9 8
PICK-3: 5 8 9
PICK-4: 6 6 0 8
ENCORE: 0579490
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 20, 21
31, 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 41, 45, 50, 69.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 3, 12, 13, 15, 17, 34
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 4 4 3
PICK-4: 0 3 9 8
ENCORE: 9506825
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 9, 10, 16, 18, 20, 25, 33, 35
37, 40, 42, 43, 49, 52, 54, 66, 68, 70
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
