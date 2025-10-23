Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 23 oct. 2025 English
23 oct, 2025, 23:44 ET
TORONTO, le 23 oct. 2025 /CNW/ -
jeudi 23/10/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
03, 05, 10, 34, 39 Grand numéro 04
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: J-S, 3-D, 8-H, K-S, 6-D.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 11, 12, 17, 20 & 22 No comp. 37.
PICK-2: 5 7
PICK-3: 0 3 0
PICK-4: 3 2 7 8
ENCORE: 8913245
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 9, 10, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23, 31
39, 41, 46, 47, 48, 52, 53, 60, 63, 66.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 11, 20, 24, 27, 28, 30
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 9 5
PICK-3: 2 4 3
PICK-4: 0 3 4 9
ENCORE: 5315369
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 4, 6, 13, 15, 16, 18, 21, 23
33, 44, 46, 54, 56, 57, 60, 63, 65, 68
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
