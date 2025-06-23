Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 23 juin 2025 English
Nouvelles fournies parOLG Winners
23 juin, 2025, 23:50 ET
TORONTO, le 23 juin 2025 /CNW/ -
lundi 23/06/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
11, 14, 32, 35, 44 Grand numéro 02
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 8-C, 3-S, Q-D, Q-S, Q-H.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 7, 10, 13, 26 & 38 No comp. 15.
PICK-2: 5 4
PICK-3: 4 3 8
PICK-4: 4 6 8 4
ENCORE: 6479257
DAILY KENO
1, 17, 20, 22, 25, 28, 34, 37, 38, 39
41, 42, 43, 48, 51, 55, 59, 63, 67, 68.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 9, 11, 12, 16, 26, 31
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 6 0
PICK-3: 3 2 5
PICK-4: 2 4 7 0
ENCORE: 3867269
DAILY KENO
1, 13, 16, 17, 26, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39
40, 42, 47, 49, 50, 51, 56, 58, 68, 69 .
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Partager cet article