NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 23 juin 2025

23 juin, 2025, 23:50 ET

lundi 23/06/2025

Daily Grand Tirage régulier
11, 14, 32, 35, 44 Grand numéro 02

POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 8-C, 3-S, Q-D, Q-S, Q-H.

Légende :

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 7, 10, 13, 26 & 38 No comp. 15.

PICK-2: 5 4

PICK-3: 4 3 8

PICK-4: 4 6 8 4

ENCORE: 6479257 

DAILY KENO
1, 17, 20, 22, 25, 28, 34, 37, 38, 39
41, 42, 43, 48, 51, 55, 59, 63, 67, 68. 

POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 9, 11, 12, 16, 26, 31 

Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi

PICK-2: 6 0

PICK-3: 3 2 5

PICK-4: 2 4 7 0

ENCORE: 3867269

DAILY KENO
1, 13, 16, 17, 26, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39
40, 42, 47, 49, 50, 51, 56, 58, 68, 69 . 

POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales. 

