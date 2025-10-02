Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 2 oct. 2025 English
Nouvelles fournies parOLG Winners
02 oct, 2025, 23:45 ET
TORONTO, le 2 oct. 2025 /CNW/ -
Jeudi 02/10/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
01, 04, 18, 28, 35 Grand numéro 01
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 2-H, 8-D, 2-D, 6-C, 4-H.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 4, 27, 30, 31, 38 No comp. 25.
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 9 8 1
PICK-4: 8 7 3 8
ENCORE: 2057494
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23
26, 36, 40, 42, 46, 49, 60, 61, 64, 70.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 7, 15, 24, 28, 32, 36
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 0 5
PICK-3: 1 5 8
PICK-4: 1 0 9 4
ENCORE: 8697490
DAILY KENO
1, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30
37, 38, 41, 42, 43, 44, 49, 50, 61, 67.
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Partager cet article