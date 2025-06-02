Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 2 juin 2025 English
Nouvelles fournies parOLG Winners
02 juin, 2025, 23:34 ET
TORONTO, le 2 juin 2025 /CNW/ -
lundi 02/06/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
09, 35, 45, 47, 49 Grand numéro 05
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 8-S, 2-D, A-H, 3-C, A-S.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 8, 19, 20, 22 & 24 No comp. 34.
PICK-2: 8 4
PICK-3: 0 4 7
PICK-4: 2 0 6 7
ENCORE: 5785800
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 12, 16, 26, 27, 30, 34, 39, 41
45, 47, 52, 55, 58, 61, 62, 64, 66, 69.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 4, 12, 13, 19, 22, 28
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 7 0 4
PICK-4: 9 0 1 7
ENCORE: 6207622
DAILY KENO
10, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 32, 34
42, 45, 46, 48, 49, 53, 62, 63, 65, 66.
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Partager cet article