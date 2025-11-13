Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 13 nov. 2025 English

TORONTO, le 13 nov. 2025 /CNW/ -

Jeudi 13/11/2025 

Daily Grand Tirage régulier
07, 27, 28, 39, 43 Grand numéro 02 

POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 6-D, 4-S, 8-D, 5-D, Q-C. 

Légende :

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 14, 19, 20, 29, 30 No comp. 17. 

PICK-2: 8 5 

PICK-3: 8 0 0 

PICK-4: 6 6 0 9 

ENCORE: 9254706 

DAILY KENO
1, 5, 14, 15, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 32
34, 35, 37, 45, 47, 50, 53, 58, 59, 69. 

POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 9, 11, 16, 21, 22, 33 

Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi

PICK-2: 0 3  

PICK-3: 1 9 7  

PICK-4: 5 7 8 2  

ENCORE: 5893249  

DAILY KENO
9, 10, 11, 14, 17, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27
32, 34, 45, 49, 55, 56, 60, 65, 67, 70 . 

POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales. 

