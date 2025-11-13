Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 13 nov. 2025 English
TORONTO, le 13 nov. 2025 /CNW/ -
Jeudi 13/11/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
07, 27, 28, 39, 43 Grand numéro 02
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 6-D, 4-S, 8-D, 5-D, Q-C.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 14, 19, 20, 29, 30 No comp. 17.
PICK-2: 8 5
PICK-3: 8 0 0
PICK-4: 6 6 0 9
ENCORE: 9254706
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 14, 15, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 32
34, 35, 37, 45, 47, 50, 53, 58, 59, 69.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 9, 11, 16, 21, 22, 33
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 0 3
PICK-3: 1 9 7
PICK-4: 5 7 8 2
ENCORE: 5893249
DAILY KENO
9, 10, 11, 14, 17, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27
32, 34, 45, 49, 55, 56, 60, 65, 67, 70 .
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
