10 juil, 2025, 23:49 ET
TORONTO, le 10 juill. 2025 /CNW/ -
jeudi 10/07/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
16, 25, 31, 42, 47 Grand numéro 02
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 6-H, A-C, J-S, 10-S, J-C.
|
Légende :
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 16, 18, 27, 31 & 39 No comp. 14.
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 2 3 5
PICK-4: 9 5 2 9
ENCORE: 7639661
DAILY KENO
2, 6, 8, 18, 19, 22, 24, 28, 32, 34
37, 40, 44, 51, 54, 60, 61, 65, 66, 68.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 1, 9, 10, 22, 23, 33
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 0 6
PICK-3: 1 5 1
PICK-4: 7 1 7 7
ENCORE: 2966073
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 33, 34, 41
44, 47, 48, 49, 52, 57, 59, 61, 63, 68
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
