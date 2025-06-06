Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 05 juin 2025 English
06 juin, 2025, 00:01 ET
TORONTO, le 5 juin 2025 /CNW/ -
Jeudi 05/06/2025
Daily Grand Tirage régulier
12, 21, 32, 37, 48 Grand numéro 06
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 5-C, J-H, 5-H, 2-D, A-C.
Légende :
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
20, 21, 27, 36, 37, 39 No comp. 5.
PICK-2: 9 1
PICK-3: 2 8 7
PICK-4: 8 7 7 5
ENCORE: 1038761
DAILY KENO
1, 11, 13, 15, 17, 31, 37, 38, 39, 40
41, 43, 45, 46, 48, 53, 54, 57, 58, 59.
POWERBUCKSMC WATCH 'N WIN: 8, 23, 26, 27, 32, 33
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi
PICK-2: 9 1
PICK-3: 1 5 8
PICK-4: 7 2 4 9
ENCORE: 7360612
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 7, 19, 20, 25, 28, 32, 40, 41
43, 48, 54, 57, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 70
POWERBUCKSMC est une marque de commerce d'IGT ou de ses filiales.
