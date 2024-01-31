Le Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke fermes les marchés

Janv 31, 2024, 17:52 ET
TORONTO, le 31 janv. 2024 /CNW/ - Le Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke s'est joint à Robert Peterman, chef des affaires commerciales, Groupe TMX, pour fermer les marchés et souligner le lancement du Kahnawà:ke Sovereign Wealth Fund, un fonds de patrimoine souverain.
Le Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) est l'organisme qui offre les services opérationnels, administratifs et gouvernementaux à la collectivité de Kahnawake. Le Kahnawà:ke Sovereign Wealth Fund a été créé afin de bâtir un patrimoine substantiel pour les générations futures.
