Le collectif Tweed(MC) accepte les demandes de financement de projets visant à soutenir les collectivités partout au Canada

La croissance des occasions : L'accès à des possibilités, pour les résidents, permet le développement des communautés locales. Nous investissons dans des projets et des programmes qui développent et améliorent davantage les compétences des Canadiens afin de les aider à trouver leur voie vers la prospérité.

Les initiatives d'écologisation et de nettoyage nous aident à mieux comprendre la planète et le rôle que nous jouons dans la durabilité. Nous finançons des projets qui rassemblent les gens pour apprendre, agir et partager afin de créer un avenir plus vert pour tous. La croissance des liens : Le sentiment d'appartenance donne un sens à nos vies et est essentiel à la construction de communautés dynamiques. Nous appuyons les programmes et les projets qui encouragent la connectivité grâce à des intérêts communs, à une meilleure accessibilité et à la création d'espaces publics accueillants.

Par l'entremise du collectif Tweed, Canopy Growth donne au suivant tout en sensibilisant la population et en favorisant la compréhension et l'établissement de précieuses relations avec les parties prenantes, ses partenaires, et ses clients. De plus, l'entreprise demeure consciente de son rôle au sein de la société, et en tant que membre de la communauté et de voisin.

Consultez le http://www.tweedcollective.com/fr pour en savoir plus sur le programme et pour soumettre un projet aux fins d'examen.

Poussons vert l'avenir (et vers un avenir collectif).

Tweed

Tweed est une entreprise de production de cannabis reconnue à l'échelle mondiale et une filiale de Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC). La société a mis en place un vaste et solide réseau en mettant l'accent sur des produits de qualité et des relations constructives avec sa clientèle. Tweed ne fait pas que vendre du cannabis, elle encourage les discussions au sujet d'un produit dont on a tous entendu parler sans toutefois bien le connaître. Elle est accessible et amicale, tout en étant fiable et digne de confiance. En plus de concevoir des produits de cannabis sécuritaires, de haute qualité et de premier ordre, Tweed ouvre la voie en s'assurant que le secteur du cannabis légal croît de façon responsable et œuvre au service du bien. Cela inclut la création de Hi, un partenariat entre Tweed, Uber et MADD Canada afin de sensibiliser les gens sur les dangers de conduire sous l'influence du cannabis. La société soutient l'éducation des conseillers en cannabis de partout au pays, et le collectif Tweed investit dans des initiatives sociales et responsables qui transforment concrètement nos lieux de vie et nos façons de vivre. Ce ne sont là que quelques façons dont Tweed contribue au développement de ce merveilleux nouveau secteur. Pour en savoir plus, consultez le site www.tweed.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

"Canopy Growth" or the "Company" (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics. Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 10.5 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

Carly Pickett, Relations avec les médias, [email protected], 343 996-3234; Judy Hong, Vice-présidente, Relations avec les investisseurs (États-Unis), [email protected] ; Tyler Burns, Relations avec les investisseurs (Canada), [email protected], 855 558-9333, poste 122

