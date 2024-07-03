GROUPE D'ALIMENTATION MTY INC TIENDRA UNE TÉLÉCONFÉRENCE POUR DISCUTER DES RÉSULTATS DE SON DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE English
03 juil, 2024, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, le 3 juill. 2024 /CNW/ -
OUVERTE AUX :
Analystes, investisseurs et autres personnes intéressées
DATE :
Le jeudi 11 juillet 2024
HEURE :
8 h 30, heure de l'Est
TÉL. :
412-317-5413 (Pour tous les participants d'outre-mer)
1-866-777-2509 (Pour tous les autres participants d'Amérique du Nord)
Les participants peuvent s'inscrire à la conférence en se rendant sur : https://dpregister.com/sreg/10189681/fca4f2bb5a. Veuillez noter que les participants inscrits recevront leur numéro d'appel lors de l'inscription. Champs d'information à recueillir avant l'inscription : Nom, téléphone, entreprise
LES RÉSULTATS POUR LE DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE SERONT PUBLIÉS LE 11 JUILLET 2024 AVANT LA TÉLÉCONFÉRENCE.
Veuillez téléphoner 15 minutes avant l'heure prévue pour la conférence.
Si vous êtes dans l'impossibilité d'y participer, vous pourrez avoir accès à un enregistrement en téléphonant au suivant :
Sans frais aux États-Unis : 1- 877-344-7529
Participants internationaux : 1-412-317-0088
Sans frais aux Canada : 855-669-9658
Entrez le code d'accès 3219599 sur votre téléphone.
LES MÉDIAS QUI SOUHAITERAIENT CITER UN ANALYSTE SONT PRIÉS DE CONTACTER CELUI-CI PERSONNELLEMENT POUR OBTENIR SON APPROBATION.
SOURCE Groupe d'Alimentation MTY Inc.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez contacter Eric Lefebvre au 514-336-8885.
