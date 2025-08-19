TORONTO, le 19 août 2025 /CNW/ - An initial appearance has been scheduled under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) to set a date for a disciplinary hearing in the matter of Abid Hossain.

The initial appearance is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the disciplinary hearing will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Initial Appearance Date: August 28, 2025 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (via videoconference)

Members of the public, who would like to obtain further particulars, should fill out this form.

The hearing concerns allegations that Abid Hossain misappropriated, misapplied, or failed to account for the proceeds of redemptions of client investments that he processed, and failed to cooperate with an investigation by CIRO Staff into his conduct.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Hossain, Abid - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Abid Hossain was a Dealing Representative with TD Investment Services in the Toronto, Ontario area. Abid Hossain is not currently registered with a CIRO-regulated firm in any capacity.

* * *

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

