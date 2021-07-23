À pleine vitesse : Xplornet offrira sous peu un accès 50/10 Mbps à plus de 300 000 foyers en zones rurales en Ontario
Juil 23, 2021, 12:36 ET
Plus de 1055 communautés rurales en Ontario peuvent maintenant profiter du service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ
WOODSTOCK, NB, le 23 juill. 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications inc., le plus important fournisseur Internet en régions rurales au pays, a lancé au printemps dernier Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ, son nouveau service rapide, fiable et économique. Xplornet est fière d'annoncer que plus de 220 000 foyers et commerces situés en régions rurales mal desservies en Ontario ont dorénavant accès à des téléchargements à une vitesse de 50 mégabits par seconde (Mbps) et des téléversements à 10 Mbps sans aucune limite de données. D'ici au 31 décembre 2021, ce sont plus de 300 000 foyers et commerces en régions rurales qui auront accès à ce service.
« Xplornet a déployé d'importants efforts pour mettre à niveau son réseau sans fil et fibre optique afin d'offrir un accès Internet plus rapide aux communautés rurales ontariennes », a déclaré Allison Lenehan, président et directeur général de Xplornet. « Ce nouveau service témoigne de notre engagement continu envers les consommateurs des régions rurales à leur offrir une connexion haute vitesse qui leur permet de garder le contact avec leurs familles, leurs amis et leur travail, où qu'ils soient situés. »
Cette annonce est le résultat des nombreux investissements privés réalisés par Xplornet pour déployer un réseau hybride sans fil-fibre optique à la fine pointe permettant d'offrir un accès Internet haute vitesse qui répond aux besoins actuels et futurs des régions rurales. Le lancement du service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ s'inscrit dans le cadre de la Stratégie canadienne pour la connectivité qui veille à ce que tous les Canadiens aient accès à des débits Internet d'au moins 50 Mbps en téléchargement et d'au moins 10 Mbps en téléversement.
Toute personne qui réside dans une localité admissible peut s'abonner au service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ pour 109,99 $ par mois. Les nouveaux abonnés peuvent actuellement profiter d'un tarif promotionnel à 99,99 $ par mois garanti pour deux ans. Le service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ est actuellement offert pour les municipalités suivantes :
|
Aberfoyle
|
Abingdon
|
Actinolite
|
Acton
|
Adelaide
|
Ailsa Craig
|
Alcona
|
Alderville First Nation
|
Alexandria
|
Alfred
|
Algonquin
|
Allanburg
|
Allen's Corners
|
Alliston
|
Alma
|
Almonte
|
Alpine Village
|
Alvinston
|
Amherstburg
|
Amherstview
|
Amulree
|
Ancaster
|
Angus
|
Anten Mills
|
Appin
|
Apple Hill
|
Appleton
|
Ariss
|
Arkell
|
Arnprior
|
Arthur
|
Arva
|
Ashton
|
Athens
|
Atherley
|
Attercliffe
|
Atwood
|
Avening
|
Avonmore
|
Aylesworth
|
Aylmer
|
Ayr
|
Ayton
|
Baden
|
Badjeros
|
Bailieboro
|
Bainsville
|
Bala
|
Bala Park
|
Balderson
|
Balm Beach
|
Bannockburn
|
Bar River
|
Barber's Beach
|
Batawa
|
Batchawana Bay
|
Batchewana First Nation
|
Bath
|
Battersea
|
Baxter
|
Bayshore Village
|
Baysville
|
Baywood Park
|
Beachville
|
Bearfoot Onondaga
|
Beaver Meadow
|
Beaverton
|
Becketts Bridge
|
Beeton
|
Belfountain
|
Belgrave
|
Bell Ewart
|
Belle River
|
Belleville
|
Belmont
|
Belwood
|
Bensfort Bridge
|
Berwick
|
Bethany
|
Bewdley
|
Big Bay Point
|
Big Chute
|
Bill's Corners
|
Binbrook
|
Birr
|
Black Creek
|
Blackstock
|
Blakeney
|
Blanchards Hill
|
Blenheim
|
Bloomfield
|
Bloomingdale
|
Bluevale
|
Blyth
|
Bobcaygeon
|
Bolsover
|
Bond Head
|
Bonville
|
Borden
|
Boston
|
Bothwell
|
Bourdages Corner
|
Bourget
|
Bourkes
|
Bowmanville
|
Boyle
|
Bracebridge
|
Bradford
|
Braeside
|
Branchton
|
Brantford
|
Brechin
|
Breslau
|
Bridgenorth
|
Brigden
|
Bright
|
Brighton
|
Britton
|
Brockville
|
Brodhagen
|
Brown Hill
|
Brownsville
|
Bruce Mines
|
Bruce Station
|
Brucefield
|
Bryanston
|
Buckhorn
|
Buena Vista Park
|
Burford
|
Burgessville
|
Burketon Station
|
Burnt River
|
Byng
|
Cache Bay
|
Caesarea
|
Cairo
|
Caistorville
|
Caldwell
|
Calvin
|
Camborne
|
Cambray
|
Cambridge
|
Camden East
|
Camelot Beach
|
Cameron
|
Campbellford
|
Campden
|
Canborough
|
Canfield
|
Cannifton
|
Cannington
|
Cardinal
|
Cargill
|
Carleton Place
|
Carlisle
|
Carp
|
Carpin Beach
|
Casselman
|
Castleton
|
Cavan
|
Cayuga
|
Cedar Valley
|
Cedarhurst Park
|
Cedarville
|
Centre Inn
|
Centreville
|
Centurion
|
Charing Cross
|
Charleston
|
Charlton
|
Chatham
|
Chesley
|
Chesterville
|
Chippawa
|
Chippewas of Rama First Nation
|
Chippewas of the Thames First Nation
|
Christian Island (Beausoleil First Nation)
|
Churchill
|
Churchill Heights
|
Chute-à-Blondeau
|
Clandeboye
|
Clarence Creek
|
Clarksburg
|
Clifford
|
Clyde
|
Cobalt
|
Coboconk
|
Cobourg
|
Cochrane
|
Codes Corner
|
Colbeck
|
Colborne
|
Colchester
|
Cold Springs
|
Coldstream
|
Coldwater
|
Colgan
|
Comber
|
Comet
|
Conestogo
|
Conn
|
Connaught
|
Consecon
|
Constance Bay
|
Cooks Mills
|
Cookstown
|
Copetown
|
Coppell
|
Corbetton
|
Corbyville
|
Corinth
|
Cornwall
|
Cottam
|
Courtland
|
Courtright
|
Coutnac Beach
|
Cowan's Bay
|
Craighurst
|
Craigleith
|
Creditville
|
Creemore
|
Creighton Heights
|
Crieff
|
Crosshill
|
Crysler
|
Crystal Beach
|
Culloden
|
Cultus
|
Cumberland Beach
|
Cundles
|
Curran
|
Curve Lake
|
Dain City
|
Dalkeith
|
Damascus
|
Dealtown
|
Deanlea Beach
|
Deerbrook
|
Delaware
|
Delhi
|
Deloro
|
Delta
|
Demorestville
|
Denfield
|
Desbarats
|
Deseronto
|
Dobie
|
Domville
|
Donegal
|
Dorchester
|
Dorking
|
Dorset
|
Douglas
|
Douglastown
|
Douro
|
Drayton
|
Dresden
|
Dromore
|
Drumbo
|
Duart
|
Dublin
|
Dunbar
|
Dundalk
|
Dunnville
|
Dunrobin
|
Dunsford
|
Duntroon
|
Dunvegan
|
Durham
|
Dutton
|
Dwight
|
Dwyer Hill
|
Dymond
|
Eamers Corners
|
Earlton
|
East Colborne
|
Eastons Corners
|
Eastview
|
Echo Bay
|
Eden
|
Eden Mills
|
Edmore Beach
|
Egmondville
|
Eldorado
|
Elgin
|
Elliot Lake
|
Elmhurst Beach
|
Elmira
|
Elmvale
|
Elmwood
|
Elora
|
Embro
|
Embrun
|
Empire Corners
|
Englehart
|
Enniskillen
|
Ennotville
|
Enterprise
|
Epsom
|
Erie Beach
|
Erieau
|
Erin
|
Espanola
|
Essex
|
Ethel
|
Eugenia
|
Everett
|
Everton
|
Fairbairn Meadows
|
Falconbridge
|
Fauquier
|
Featherstone
|
Fenella
|
Fenelon Falls
|
Fennell
|
Fenwick
|
Fergus
|
Ferndale
|
Feversham
|
Fife's Bay
|
Finch
|
Fingal
|
Fisherville
|
Fitzroy Harbour
|
Flesherton
|
Floradale
|
Florence
|
Fonthill
|
Fordwich
|
Forest Estates
|
Forest Harbour
|
Forest Home
|
Forest Lea
|
Formosa
|
Fort Erie
|
Fournier
|
Foxboro
|
Franceville
|
Frankford
|
Franklin Beach
|
Franktown
|
Frederickhouse
|
Freelton
|
Fullarton
|
Galt
|
Gamebridge
|
Gamebridge Beach
|
Gananoque
|
Garafraxa Woods
|
Garden Hill
|
Garden River First Nation
|
Gasline
|
Genier
|
Georgina Island (Chippewas of Georgina Island)
|
Gilbertville
|
Gillies
|
Glammis
|
Glanworth
|
Glen Allan
|
Glen Echo
|
Glen Meyer
|
Glen Morris
|
Glen Robertson
|
Glen Sandfield
|
Glen Tay
|
Glencairn
|
Glencoe
|
Glendale
|
Glenmount
|
Golden Beach
|
Goldstone
|
Gooderham
|
Gore Bay
|
Gores Landing
|
Gorrie
|
Gosport
|
Goulais Bay
|
Goulais River
|
Gowanstown
|
Grafton
|
Grand Valley
|
Grande Pointe
|
Granton
|
Grassie
|
Greely
|
Green Valley
|
Greenbank
|
Greenfield
|
Greenhurst-Thurstonia
|
Guelph
|
Hagersville
|
Haley Station
|
Haliburton
|
Hallebourg
|
Halloway
|
Hallville
|
Haltonville
|
Hammond
|
Hampton
|
Hanover
|
Harmony Beach
|
Harrisburg
|
Harriston
|
Harrow
|
Harrowsmith
|
Harty
|
Harwood
|
Hastings
|
Hawkesbury
|
Hawkesville
|
Hearst
|
Heathcote
|
Heidelberg
|
Henfryn
|
Hensall
|
Hespeler
|
Hesson
|
Heyden
|
Hiawatha First Nation
|
Hidden Valley
|
Highgate
|
Hillsburgh
|
Hillsdale
|
Hilton
|
Hilton Beach
|
Holbrook
|
Holiday Harbour
|
Holland Landing
|
Hollen
|
Holstein
|
Holtyre
|
Honey Harbour
|
Hopeville
|
Hornell Heights
|
Horseshoe Lake
|
Horseshoe Valley
|
Houseys Rapids
|
Huntsville
|
Hutchisons Corners
|
Ilderton
|
Ingersoll
|
Ingleside
|
Inkerman
|
Innerkip
|
Inverary
|
Inverhaugh
|
Inverness Lodge
|
Inwood
|
Iroquois
|
Iroquois Falls
|
Isaacs Glen
|
Ishpiming Beach
|
Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation
|
Island Lake
|
Ivanhoe
|
Ivy
|
Ivy Lea
|
Jacksons Point
|
Janetville
|
Jarvis
|
Jasper
|
Jerseyville
|
Jogues
|
Johnstown
|
Jones Landing
|
Jordan
|
Jordan Station
|
Joyland Beach
|
Kagawong
|
Kahshe Lake
|
Kars
|
Keene
|
Kejick
|
Kelvin
|
Kemble
|
Kemptville
|
Keneden Park
|
Kenilworth
|
Kenmore
|
Kepler
|
Kerwood
|
Keswick
|
Kettle's Beach
|
Kinburn
|
Kinburn
|
Kingston
|
Kingsville
|
Kinlough
|
Kiowana Beach
|
Kirkfield
|
Kirkland Lake
|
Kirkton
|
Kitchener
|
Komoka
|
Konadaha Seneca
|
La Salle
|
Lac-Ste-Thérèse
|
Lafontaine
|
Lagoon City
|
Lake Dalrymple
|
Lake Rosalind
|
Lakeport
|
Lakeside
|
Lakeview
|
Lakeview Estates
|
Lakeview Heights
|
Lakewood
|
Lambeth
|
Lancaster
|
Lang
|
Langton
|
Lansdowne
|
Larder Lake
|
Latchford
|
Laurel
|
Lavigne
|
Leamington
|
Lebanon
|
Lefaivre
|
Leith
|
Lepage
|
Limoges
|
Linden Beach
|
Lindsay
|
Linwood
|
Lion's Head
|
Lisle
|
Listowel
|
Little Britain
|
Lloydtown
|
Lobo
|
Lombardy
|
Londesborough
|
Long Beach
|
Long Point
|
Long Sault
|
Longford
|
Lonsdale
|
Loretto
|
Lorrain
|
Louisville
|
Lovett
|
Lowbanks
|
Lower Cayuga
|
Lower Mohawk
|
Lucan
|
Lucknow
|
Lumina
|
Lunenburg
|
Lyn
|
Lynden
|
Lyndhurst
|
Lyons
|
Maberly
|
Macton
|
Madoc
|
Mair Mills
|
Maitland
|
Mallorytown
|
Manchester
|
Manilla
|
Mannheim
|
Manotick
|
Maple Beach
|
Marathon Village
|
Marionville
|
Markdale
|
Marlbank
|
Marmora
|
Marsville
|
Marthaville
|
Martintown
|
Maryhill
|
Marysville
|
Matheson
|
Mattawa
|
Mattice - Val Côté
|
Maxville
|
Maxwell
|
Maynard
|
McGregor
|
McKerrow
|
Mead
|
Melancthon
|
Melbourne
|
Melissa
|
Merrickville
|
Metcalfe
|
Middleport
|
Middleville
|
Midhurst
|
Midland
|
Mildmay
|
Milford
|
Milford Bay
|
Millbank
|
Millbridge
|
Millbrook
|
Miller Lake West
|
Milverton
|
Minesing
|
Minett
|
Missanabie Cree
|
Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation
|
Mississaugas of the Credit
|
Mitchell
|
Moffat
|
Mohawks of Akwesasne
|
Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte
|
Monkland
|
Monkton
|
Mono Mills
|
Monteith
|
Moon River
|
Moonbeam
|
Moonstone
|
Moorefield
|
Mooretown
|
Moose Creek
|
Moose Deer Point
|
Moravian of the Thames
|
Moraviantown
|
Morewood
|
Morgans Point
|
Morpeth
|
Morrisburg
|
Morriston
|
Mortimers Point
|
Morton
|
Mossley
|
Mount Albert
|
Mount Brydges
|
Mount Elgin
|
Mount Forest
|
Mount Hope
|
Mount Pleasant
|
Mount Salem
|
Mountain
|
Mountain View
|
Munsee-Delaware Nation
|
Munster
|
Muskoka Beach
|
Muskoka Falls
|
Myrtle Station
|
Nairn
|
Nanticoke
|
Napanee
|
Nelles Corners
|
Nellie Lake
|
Nestleton Station
|
Neustadt
|
New Credit
|
New Dundee
|
New Lowell
|
New Uhthoff
|
New Wasaga Beach
|
Newboro
|
Newburgh
|
Newbury
|
Newcastle Village
|
Newington
|
Newton
|
Newtonville
|
Niagara Falls
|
Niagara-on-the-Lake
|
Niharondasa Seneca
|
Nilestown
|
Nipissing First Nation
|
Nipissing Junction
|
Norham
|
Norman
|
Normandale
|
North Augusta
|
North Buxton
|
North Gower
|
North Lancaster
|
North Pelham
|
North Thamesville
|
North Woodslee
|
Norwich
|
Norwood
|
Nottawa
|
Novar
|
Oakdale
|
Oakhill Forest
|
Oakland
|
Oakwood
|
O'Brien
|
Odena
|
Odessa
|
Ohsweken
|
Oil City
|
Oil Springs
|
Old Woman's River
|
Oliphant
|
Omemee
|
Oneida
|
Oneida Nation of the Thames
|
Onondaga
|
Onondaga Clear Sky
|
Orchard Beach
|
Orillia
|
Oriole Parkway
|
Oro Lea Beach
|
Oro Park
|
Orono
|
Orr's Lake
|
Orton
|
Osgoode
|
Ossossane Beach
|
Ostryhon Corners
|
Oswego Park
|
Otterville
|
Oustic
|
Oxford Centre
|
Oxford Mills
|
Oxford Station
|
Oxley
|
Pain Court
|
Paisley
|
Pakenham
|
Palmerston
|
Paris
|
Peacock Point
|
Peekaboo Point
|
Pefferlaw
|
Pembroke
|
Penetanguishene
|
Perkinsfield
|
Perth
|
Perth Road
|
Peterborough
|
Petrolia
|
Phelpston
|
Picton
|
Pike Bay
|
Pine Grove
|
Plainfield
|
Plantagenet
|
Plattsville
|
Pleasant Corners
|
Pleasant Point
|
Pontypool
|
Poole
|
Poplar Hill
|
Porquis Junction
|
Port Bolster
|
Port Carling
|
Port Colborne
|
Port Cunnington
|
Port Darlington
|
Port Dover
|
Port Elmsley
|
Port Hope
|
Port Lambton
|
Port Maitland
|
Port McNicoll
|
Port Perry
|
Port Robinson
|
Port Rowan
|
Port Ryerse
|
Port Severn
|
Port Stanley
|
Port Stanton
|
Portland
|
Pottageville
|
Potters Landing
|
Precious Corners
|
Prescott
|
Preston
|
Prices Corner
|
Priceville
|
Princeton
|
Proton Station
|
Putnam
|
Queensborough
|
Queenston
|
Queensville
|
Raglan
|
Ramore
|
Rannoch
|
Ravenna
|
Ravenscliffe
|
Raymond
|
Reaboro
|
Read
|
Renfrew
|
Renton
|
Riceville
|
Richards Landing
|
Richmond
|
Rideau Ferry
|
Ridgetown
|
Ridgewood
|
Ripley
|
River Drive Park
|
Riverdale
|
Riversdale
|
Roblin
|
Roches Point
|
Rockland
|
Rocklyn
|
Rockton
|
Rockwood
|
Rodney
|
Rosemont
|
Roseneath
|
Roseville
|
Rostock
|
Rothsay
|
Royal Beach
|
Russell
|
Russell Landing
|
Ruthven
|
Sagamok Anishnawbek
|
Salford
|
Sandfield
|
Sandford
|
Sandhurst Shores
|
Sandy Cove Acres
|
Sandy Point
|
Sans Souci
|
Sarsfield
|
Sault Ste. Marie
|
Sawlog Bay
|
Scarlet Park
|
Schomberg
|
Scotland
|
Scudder
|
Scugog Point
|
Seaforth
|
Seagrave
|
Seeleys Bay
|
Selby
|
Selkirk
|
Serpent River
|
Shakespeare
|
Shannonville
|
Shanty Bay
|
Sharon
|
Shedden
|
Sheffield
|
Shelburne
|
Sheshegwaning
|
Shoal Lake No.40 First Nation
|
Shore Acres
|
Shrewsbury
|
Silver Bay
|
Silver Water
|
Simcoe
|
Simcoeside
|
Sims Locks
|
Singhampton
|
Six Nations of the Grand River
|
Smithfield
|
Smiths Falls
|
Smithville
|
Smooth Rock Falls
|
Snug Harbour
|
Sombra
|
Sonya
|
South Lancaster
|
South Monaghan
|
South Mountain
|
Southview Estates
|
Spanish
|
Spencerville
|
Spring Brook
|
Spring Valley
|
Spring Valley
|
Springfield
|
Springford
|
St. Agatha
|
St. Andrews
|
St. Anns
|
St. Catharines
|
St. Clair Beach
|
St. Clements
|
St. Davids
|
St. George
|
St. Helens
|
St. Isidore
|
St. Jacobs
|
St. Joachim
|
St. Marys
|
St. Pauls Station
|
St. Williams
|
Staffa
|
Staples
|
Stayner
|
St-Bernardin
|
Stella
|
St-Eugène
|
Stevensville
|
Stewart Hall
|
Stewart Heights
|
Stinson
|
Stirling
|
Stittsville
|
Stockdale
|
Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches
|
Strabane
|
Straffordville
|
Strathallan
|
Strathcona
|
Strathroy
|
Stroud
|
Sturgeon Falls
|
Sturgeon Point
|
Sunderland
|
Swastika
|
Sweaburg
|
Swift Rapids
|
Swinton Park
|
Sydenham
|
Sylvan Glen Beach
|
Talbot
|
Tamworth
|
Tara
|
Tarzwell
|
Tavistock
|
Tecumseh
|
Teeswater
|
Teeterville
|
Tehkummah
|
Temagami
|
Temagami North
|
Thamesford
|
Thamesville
|
The Bush
|
The Tannery
|
Thistle
|
Thomasburg
|
Thomstown
|
Thornbury
|
Thorndale
|
Thornton
|
Thorold
|
Tilbury
|
Tillsonburg
|
Tincap
|
Tobacco Lake
|
Tobermory
|
Toledo
|
Torrance
|
Tory Hill
|
Tottenham
|
Townsend
|
Trenton
|
Trowbridge
|
Troy
|
Tunis
|
Tupperville
|
Turkey Point
|
Tuscarora
|
Tweed
|
Twelve O'Clock Point
|
Udora
|
Underwood
|
Union
|
Union
|
Upper Cayuga
|
Upper Mohawk
|
Uxbridge
|
Val Gagné
|
Val Rita
|
Vanastra
|
Vanessa
|
Vankleek Hill
|
Vars
|
Vaughan Survey
|
Ventnor
|
Verner
|
Vernon Shores
|
Vernonville
|
Verona
|
Victoria Harbour
|
Victoria Place
|
Victoria Road
|
Viewlake
|
Villa Nova
|
Vineland
|
Virgil
|
Virginiatown
|
Vittoria
|
Wahta Mohawk
|
Wainfleet
|
Waldemar
|
Walford
|
Walker Mohawk
|
Walkers Point
|
Walkerton
|
Wallaceburg
|
Wallacetown
|
Wallbridge
|
Wallenstein
|
Walpole Island
|
Walsh
|
Walsingham
|
Walters Falls
|
Walton
|
Wardsville
|
Warkworth
|
Warminster
|
Warren
|
Warsaw
|
Wasaga Beach
|
Washago
|
Waterford
|
Waterloo
|
Waubaushene
|
Webbwood
|
Welland
|
Wellandport
|
Wellburn
|
Wellesley
|
Wellington
|
Wemyss
|
Wendover
|
West Lorne
|
West Montrose
|
Westover
|
Wheatley
|
Whiteside
|
Whitfield
|
Whitney
|
Wilkesport
|
Williamsburg
|
Williamstown
|
Willow Beach
|
Willowbank
|
Willowood
|
Wilsonville
|
Winchester
|
Windham Centre
|
Windsor
|
Winger
|
Wingham
|
Winterbourne
|
Woodham
|
Woodland Beach
|
Woodstock
|
Woodville
|
Wroxeter
|
Wyecombe
|
Wyevale
|
York
|
Youngstown
|
Zion Hill
|
Zurich
À propos de Xplornet Communications inc.
Xplornet Communications, dont le siège social est situé à Woodstock, au Nouveau-Brunswick, est l'un des plus importants fournisseurs de services à large bande au Canada. Depuis plus d'une décennie, il fournit des solutions novatrices de service à large bande fixe et mobile à sa clientèle des régions rurales du Canada, tant au travail et à la maison que dans les aires de loisir. Aujourd'hui, il offre des services de communication vocale et de données par l'entremise de son réseau hybride unique de fibre optique, de sans-fil fixe et de satellite, qui connecte les Canadiens à ce qui leur tient à cœur.
SOURCE Xplornet Communications inc.
Renseignements: Xplornet Communications inc., Johanne Senécal, Vice-présidente, relations gouvernementales et affaires publiques, [email protected]
Share this article