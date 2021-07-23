À pleine vitesse : Xplornet offrira sous peu un accès 50/10 Mbps à plus de 300 000 foyers en zones rurales en Ontario

Plus de 1055 communautés rurales en Ontario peuvent maintenant profiter du service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ

WOODSTOCK, NB, le 23 juill. 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications inc., le plus important fournisseur Internet en régions rurales au pays, a lancé au printemps dernier Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ, son nouveau service rapide, fiable et économique. Xplornet est fière d'annoncer que plus de 220 000 foyers et commerces situés en régions rurales mal desservies en Ontario ont dorénavant accès à des téléchargements à une vitesse de 50 mégabits par seconde (Mbps) et des téléversements à 10 Mbps sans aucune limite de données. D'ici au 31 décembre 2021, ce sont plus de 300 000 foyers et commerces en régions rurales qui auront accès à ce service.