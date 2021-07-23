À pleine vitesse : Xplornet offrira sous peu un accès 50/10 Mbps à plus de 300 000 foyers en zones rurales en Ontario

Xplornet Communications inc.

Juil 23, 2021, 12:36 ET

Plus de 1055 communautés rurales en Ontario peuvent maintenant profiter du service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ

WOODSTOCK, NB, le 23 juill. 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications inc., le plus important fournisseur Internet en régions rurales au pays, a lancé au printemps dernier Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ, son nouveau service rapide, fiable et économique. Xplornet est fière d'annoncer que plus de 220 000 foyers et commerces situés en régions rurales mal desservies en Ontario ont dorénavant accès à des téléchargements à une vitesse de 50 mégabits par seconde (Mbps) et des téléversements à 10 Mbps sans aucune limite de données. D'ici au 31 décembre 2021, ce sont plus de 300 000 foyers et commerces en régions rurales qui auront accès à ce service.

Les forfaits Xplore 50X10 ILLIMITÉ de Xplornet sont maintenant disponibles à plus de 200 000 foyers en zones rurales en Ontario (Groupe CNW/Xplornet Communications inc.)
« Xplornet a déployé d'importants efforts pour mettre à niveau son réseau sans fil et fibre optique afin d'offrir un accès Internet plus rapide aux communautés rurales ontariennes », a déclaré Allison Lenehan, président et directeur général de Xplornet. « Ce nouveau service témoigne de notre engagement continu envers les consommateurs des régions rurales à leur offrir une connexion haute vitesse qui leur permet de garder le contact avec leurs familles, leurs amis et leur travail, où qu'ils soient situés. »

Cette annonce est le résultat des nombreux investissements privés réalisés par Xplornet pour déployer un réseau hybride sans fil-fibre optique à la fine pointe permettant d'offrir un accès Internet haute vitesse qui répond aux besoins actuels et futurs des régions rurales. Le lancement du service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ s'inscrit dans le cadre de la Stratégie canadienne pour la connectivité qui veille à ce que tous les Canadiens aient accès à des débits Internet d'au moins 50 Mbps en téléchargement et d'au moins 10 Mbps en téléversement.

Toute personne qui réside dans une localité admissible peut s'abonner au service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ pour 109,99 $ par mois. Les nouveaux abonnés peuvent actuellement profiter d'un tarif promotionnel à 99,99 $ par mois garanti pour deux ans. Le service Xplore 50/10 ILLIMITÉ est actuellement offert pour les municipalités suivantes :

Aberfoyle

Abingdon

Actinolite

Acton

Adelaide

Ailsa Craig

Alcona

Alderville First Nation

Alexandria

Alfred

Algonquin

Allanburg

Allen's Corners

Alliston

Alma

Almonte

Alpine Village

Alvinston

Amherstburg

Amherstview

Amulree

Ancaster

Angus

Anten Mills

Appin

Apple Hill

Appleton

Ariss

Arkell

Arnprior

Arthur

Arva

Ashton

Athens

Atherley

Attercliffe

Atwood

Avening

Avonmore

Aylesworth

Aylmer

Ayr

Ayton

Baden

Badjeros

Bailieboro

Bainsville

Bala

Bala Park

Balderson

Balm Beach

Bannockburn

Bar River

Barber's Beach

Batawa

Batchawana Bay

Batchewana First Nation

Bath

Battersea

Baxter

Bayshore Village

Baysville

Baywood Park

Beachville

Bearfoot Onondaga

Beaver Meadow

Beaverton

Becketts Bridge

Beeton

Belfountain

Belgrave

Bell Ewart

Belle River

Belleville

Belmont

Belwood

Bensfort Bridge

Berwick

Bethany

Bewdley

Big Bay Point

Big Chute

Bill's Corners

Binbrook

Birr

Black Creek

Blackstock

Blakeney

Blanchards Hill

Blenheim

Bloomfield

Bloomingdale

Bluevale

Blyth

Bobcaygeon

Bolsover

Bond Head

Bonville

Borden

Boston

Bothwell

Bourdages Corner

Bourget

Bourkes

Bowmanville

Boyle

Bracebridge

Bradford

Braeside

Branchton

Brantford

Brechin

Breslau

Bridgenorth

Brigden

Bright

Brighton

Britton

Brockville

Brodhagen

Brown Hill

Brownsville

Bruce Mines

Bruce Station

Brucefield

Bryanston

Buckhorn

Buena Vista Park

Burford

Burgessville

Burketon Station

Burnt River

Byng

Cache Bay

Caesarea

Cairo

Caistorville

Caldwell

Calvin

Camborne

Cambray

Cambridge

Camden East

Camelot Beach

Cameron

Campbellford

Campden

Canborough

Canfield

Cannifton

Cannington

Cardinal

Cargill

Carleton Place

Carlisle

Carp

Carpin Beach

Casselman

Castleton

Cavan

Cayuga

Cedar Valley

Cedarhurst Park

Cedarville

Centre Inn

Centreville

Centurion

Charing Cross

Charleston

Charlton

Chatham

Chesley

Chesterville

Chippawa

Chippewas of Rama First Nation

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Christian Island (Beausoleil First Nation)

Churchill

Churchill Heights

Chute-à-Blondeau

Clandeboye

Clarence Creek

Clarksburg

Clifford

Clyde

Cobalt

Coboconk

Cobourg

Cochrane

Codes Corner

Colbeck

Colborne

Colchester

Cold Springs

Coldstream

Coldwater

Colgan

Comber

Comet

Conestogo

Conn

Connaught

Consecon

Constance Bay

Cooks Mills

Cookstown

Copetown

Coppell

Corbetton

Corbyville

Corinth

Cornwall

Cottam

Courtland

Courtright

Coutnac Beach

Cowan's Bay

Craighurst

Craigleith

Creditville

Creemore

Creighton Heights

Crieff

Crosshill

Crysler

Crystal Beach

Culloden

Cultus

Cumberland Beach

Cundles

Curran

Curve Lake

Dain City

Dalkeith

Damascus

Dealtown

Deanlea Beach

Deerbrook

Delaware

Delhi

Deloro

Delta

Demorestville

Denfield

Desbarats

Deseronto

Dobie

Domville

Donegal

Dorchester

Dorking

Dorset

Douglas

Douglastown

Douro

Drayton

Dresden

Dromore

Drumbo

Duart

Dublin

Dunbar

Dundalk

Dunnville

Dunrobin

Dunsford

Duntroon

Dunvegan

Durham

Dutton

Dwight

Dwyer Hill

Dymond

Eamers Corners

Earlton

East Colborne

Eastons Corners

Eastview

Echo Bay

Eden

Eden Mills

Edmore Beach

Egmondville

Eldorado

Elgin

Elliot Lake

Elmhurst Beach

Elmira

Elmvale

Elmwood

Elora

Embro

Embrun

Empire Corners

Englehart

Enniskillen

Ennotville

Enterprise

Epsom

Erie Beach

Erieau

Erin

Espanola

Essex

Ethel

Eugenia

Everett

Everton

Fairbairn Meadows

Falconbridge

Fauquier

Featherstone

Fenella

Fenelon Falls

Fennell

Fenwick

Fergus

Ferndale

Feversham

Fife's Bay

Finch

Fingal

Fisherville

Fitzroy Harbour

Flesherton

Floradale

Florence

Fonthill

Fordwich

Forest Estates

Forest Harbour

Forest Home

Forest Lea

Formosa

Fort Erie

Fournier

Foxboro

Franceville

Frankford

Franklin Beach

Franktown

Frederickhouse

Freelton

Fullarton

Galt

Gamebridge

Gamebridge Beach

Gananoque

Garafraxa Woods

Garden Hill

Garden River First Nation

Gasline

Genier

Georgina Island (Chippewas of Georgina Island)

Gilbertville

Gillies

Glammis

Glanworth

Glen Allan

Glen Echo

Glen Meyer

Glen Morris

Glen Robertson

Glen Sandfield

Glen Tay

Glencairn

Glencoe

Glendale

Glenmount

Golden Beach

Goldstone

Gooderham

Gore Bay

Gores Landing

Gorrie

Gosport

Goulais Bay

Goulais River

Gowanstown

Grafton

Grand Valley

Grande Pointe

Granton

Grassie

Greely

Green Valley

Greenbank

Greenfield

Greenhurst-Thurstonia

Guelph

Hagersville

Haley Station

Haliburton

Hallebourg

Halloway

Hallville

Haltonville

Hammond

Hampton

Hanover

Harmony Beach

Harrisburg

Harriston

Harrow

Harrowsmith

Harty

Harwood

Hastings

Hawkesbury

Hawkesville

Hearst

Heathcote

Heidelberg

Henfryn

Hensall

Hespeler

Hesson

Heyden

Hiawatha First Nation

Hidden Valley

Highgate

Hillsburgh

Hillsdale

Hilton

Hilton Beach

Holbrook

Holiday Harbour

Holland Landing

Hollen

Holstein

Holtyre

Honey Harbour

Hopeville

Hornell Heights

Horseshoe Lake

Horseshoe Valley

Houseys Rapids

Huntsville

Hutchisons Corners

Ilderton

Ingersoll

Ingleside

Inkerman

Innerkip

Inverary

Inverhaugh

Inverness Lodge

Inwood

Iroquois

Iroquois Falls

Isaacs Glen

Ishpiming Beach

Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation 

Island Lake

Ivanhoe

Ivy

Ivy Lea

Jacksons Point

Janetville

Jarvis

Jasper

Jerseyville

Jogues

Johnstown

Jones Landing

Jordan

Jordan Station

Joyland Beach

Kagawong

Kahshe Lake

Kars

Keene

Kejick 

Kelvin

Kemble

Kemptville

Keneden Park

Kenilworth

Kenmore

Kepler

Kerwood

Keswick

Kettle's Beach

Kinburn

Kinburn

Kingston

Kingsville

Kinlough

Kiowana Beach

Kirkfield

Kirkland Lake

Kirkton

Kitchener

Komoka

Konadaha Seneca

La Salle

Lac-Ste-Thérèse

Lafontaine

Lagoon City

Lake Dalrymple

Lake Rosalind

Lakeport

Lakeside

Lakeview

Lakeview Estates

Lakeview Heights

Lakewood

Lambeth

Lancaster

Lang

Langton

Lansdowne

Larder Lake

Latchford

Laurel

Lavigne

Leamington

Lebanon

Lefaivre

Leith

Lepage

Limoges

Linden Beach

Lindsay

Linwood

Lion's Head

Lisle

Listowel

Little Britain

Lloydtown

Lobo

Lombardy

Londesborough

Long Beach

Long Point

Long Sault

Longford

Lonsdale

Loretto

Lorrain

Louisville

Lovett

Lowbanks

Lower Cayuga

Lower Mohawk

Lucan

Lucknow

Lumina

Lunenburg

Lyn

Lynden

Lyndhurst

Lyons

Maberly

Macton

Madoc

Mair Mills

Maitland

Mallorytown

Manchester

Manilla

Mannheim

Manotick

Maple Beach

Marathon Village

Marionville

Markdale

Marlbank

Marmora

Marsville

Marthaville

Martintown

Maryhill

Marysville

Matheson

Mattawa

Mattice - Val Côté

Maxville

Maxwell

Maynard

McGregor

McKerrow

Mead

Melancthon

Melbourne

Melissa

Merrickville

Metcalfe

Middleport

Middleville

Midhurst

Midland

Mildmay

Milford

Milford Bay

Millbank

Millbridge

Millbrook

Miller Lake West

Milverton

Minesing

Minett

Missanabie Cree

Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation

Mississaugas of the Credit

Mitchell

Moffat

Mohawks of Akwesasne

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Monkland

Monkton

Mono Mills

Monteith

Moon River

Moonbeam

Moonstone

Moorefield

Mooretown

Moose Creek

Moose Deer Point

Moravian of the Thames

Moraviantown

Morewood

Morgans Point

Morpeth

Morrisburg

Morriston

Mortimers Point

Morton

Mossley

Mount Albert

Mount Brydges

Mount Elgin

Mount Forest

Mount Hope

Mount Pleasant

Mount Salem

Mountain

Mountain View

Munsee-Delaware Nation

Munster

Muskoka Beach

Muskoka Falls

Myrtle Station

Nairn

Nanticoke

Napanee

Nelles Corners

Nellie Lake

Nestleton Station

Neustadt

New Credit

New Dundee

New Lowell

New Uhthoff

New Wasaga Beach

Newboro

Newburgh

Newbury

Newcastle Village

Newington

Newton

Newtonville

Niagara Falls

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niharondasa Seneca

Nilestown

Nipissing First Nation

Nipissing Junction

Norham

Norman

Normandale

North Augusta

North Buxton

North Gower

North Lancaster

North Pelham

North Thamesville

North Woodslee

Norwich

Norwood

Nottawa

Novar

Oakdale

Oakhill Forest

Oakland

Oakwood

O'Brien

Odena

Odessa

Ohsweken

Oil City

Oil Springs

Old Woman's River

Oliphant

Omemee

Oneida

Oneida Nation of the Thames

Onondaga

Onondaga Clear Sky

Orchard Beach

Orillia

Oriole Parkway

Oro Lea Beach

Oro Park

Orono

Orr's Lake

Orton

Osgoode

Ossossane Beach

Ostryhon Corners

Oswego Park

Otterville

Oustic

Oxford Centre

Oxford Mills

Oxford Station

Oxley

Pain Court

Paisley

Pakenham

Palmerston

Paris

Peacock Point

Peekaboo Point

Pefferlaw

Pembroke

Penetanguishene

Perkinsfield

Perth

Perth Road

Peterborough

Petrolia

Phelpston

Picton

Pike Bay

Pine Grove

Plainfield

Plantagenet

Plattsville

Pleasant Corners

Pleasant Point

Pontypool

Poole

Poplar Hill

Porquis Junction

Port Bolster

Port Carling

Port Colborne

Port Cunnington

Port Darlington

Port Dover

Port Elmsley

Port Hope

Port Lambton

Port Maitland

Port McNicoll

Port Perry

Port Robinson

Port Rowan

Port Ryerse

Port Severn

Port Stanley

Port Stanton

Portland

Pottageville

Potters Landing

Precious Corners

Prescott

Preston

Prices Corner

Priceville

Princeton

Proton Station

Putnam

Queensborough

Queenston

Queensville

Raglan

Ramore

Rannoch

Ravenna

Ravenscliffe

Raymond

Reaboro

Read

Renfrew

Renton

Riceville

Richards Landing

Richmond

Rideau Ferry

Ridgetown

Ridgewood

Ripley

River Drive Park

Riverdale

Riversdale

Roblin

Roches Point

Rockland

Rocklyn

Rockton

Rockwood

Rodney

Rosemont

Roseneath

Roseville

Rostock

Rothsay

Royal Beach

Russell

Russell Landing

Ruthven

Sagamok Anishnawbek

Salford

Sandfield

Sandford

Sandhurst Shores

Sandy Cove Acres

Sandy Point

Sans Souci

Sarsfield

Sault Ste. Marie

Sawlog Bay

Scarlet Park

Schomberg

Scotland

Scudder

Scugog Point

Seaforth

Seagrave

Seeleys Bay

Selby

Selkirk

Serpent River

Shakespeare

Shannonville

Shanty Bay

Sharon

Shedden

Sheffield

Shelburne

Sheshegwaning

Shoal Lake No.40 First Nation

Shore Acres

Shrewsbury

Silver Bay

Silver Water

Simcoe

Simcoeside

Sims Locks

Singhampton

Six Nations of the Grand River

Smithfield

Smiths Falls

Smithville

Smooth Rock Falls

Snug Harbour

Sombra

Sonya

South Lancaster

South Monaghan

South Mountain

Southview Estates

Spanish

Spencerville

Spring Brook

Spring Valley

Spring Valley

Springfield

Springford

St. Agatha

St. Andrews

St. Anns

St. Catharines

St. Clair Beach

St. Clements

St. Davids

St. George

St. Helens

St. Isidore

St. Jacobs

St. Joachim

St. Marys

St. Pauls Station

St. Williams

Staffa

Staples

Stayner

St-Bernardin

Stella

St-Eugène

Stevensville

Stewart Hall

Stewart Heights

Stinson

Stirling

Stittsville

Stockdale

Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches

Strabane

Straffordville

Strathallan

Strathcona

Strathroy

Stroud

Sturgeon Falls

Sturgeon Point

Sunderland

Swastika

Sweaburg

Swift Rapids

Swinton Park

Sydenham

Sylvan Glen Beach

Talbot

Tamworth

Tara

Tarzwell

Tavistock

Tecumseh

Teeswater

Teeterville

Tehkummah

Temagami

Temagami North

Thamesford

Thamesville

The Bush

The Tannery

Thistle

Thomasburg

Thomstown

Thornbury

Thorndale

Thornton

Thorold

Tilbury

Tillsonburg

Tincap

Tobacco Lake

Tobermory

Toledo

Torrance

Tory Hill

Tottenham

Townsend

Trenton

Trowbridge

Troy

Tunis

Tupperville

Turkey Point

Tuscarora

Tweed

Twelve O'Clock Point

Udora

Underwood

Union

Union

Upper Cayuga

Upper Mohawk

Uxbridge

Val Gagné

Val Rita

Vanastra

Vanessa

Vankleek Hill

Vars

Vaughan Survey

Ventnor

Verner

Vernon Shores

Vernonville

Verona

Victoria Harbour

Victoria Place

Victoria Road

Viewlake

Villa Nova

Vineland

Virgil

Virginiatown

Vittoria

Wahta Mohawk

Wainfleet

Waldemar

Walford

Walker Mohawk

Walkers Point

Walkerton

Wallaceburg

Wallacetown

Wallbridge

Wallenstein

Walpole Island

Walsh

Walsingham

Walters Falls

Walton

Wardsville

Warkworth

Warminster

Warren

Warsaw

Wasaga Beach

Washago

Waterford

Waterloo

Waubaushene

Webbwood

Welland

Wellandport

Wellburn

Wellesley

Wellington

Wemyss

Wendover

West Lorne

West Montrose

Westover

Wheatley

Whiteside

Whitfield

Whitney

Wilkesport

Williamsburg

Williamstown

Willow Beach

Willowbank

Willowood

Wilsonville

Winchester

Windham Centre

Windsor

Winger

Wingham

Winterbourne

Woodham

Woodland Beach

Woodstock

Woodville

Wroxeter

Wyecombe

Wyevale

York

Youngstown

Zion Hill

Zurich

À propos de Xplornet Communications inc.
Xplornet Communications, dont le siège social est situé à Woodstock, au Nouveau-Brunswick, est l'un des plus importants fournisseurs de services à large bande au Canada. Depuis plus d'une décennie, il fournit des solutions novatrices de service à large bande fixe et mobile à sa clientèle des régions rurales du Canada, tant au travail et à la maison que dans les aires de loisir. Aujourd'hui, il offre des services de communication vocale et de données par l'entremise de son réseau hybride unique de fibre optique, de sans-fil fixe et de satellite, qui connecte les Canadiens à ce qui leur tient à cœur.

