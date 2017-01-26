Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Welcome to the next era of media and communications
Connect your brand with influencers and decision-makers on one unified platform.Request a Demo
Thomas G. Heintzman honoured at Call to the Bar Ceremony TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2017 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Upper Canada presented a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD), to lawyer Thomas G. Heintzman, O.C., Q.C., at its Call to the Bar ceremony on January...
TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2017 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine has once again earned top accolades at the seventh annual...
First of its kind environment will house 350 digital, design, engineering and agile experts working to improve...
Celebrate Canada150 by Train! Win a Rail Vacation from CanadaRail.ca at Canada's Marathon CALGARY, Jan. 26, 2017...
**Canadian merchandise exports to Mexico have posted a 30 per cent increase since 2010** VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2017...
Jan 26, 2017, 10:00 ET
The Change Foundation announces $9 million investment in four projects ready to start Changing CARE
Jan 26, 2017, 08:04 ET
Bell Let's Talk Day 2017 is one for the record books with 131,705,010 total messages of support - and $6,585,250.50 more funding for Canadian mental health
Jan 25, 2017, 10:00 ET
Media Advisory - Have your say on Let's Talk Parks, Canada! in Halifax
Jan 25, 2017, 09:00 ET
Preferred Proponent Selected for Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Phase 1C Project
Jan 25, 2017, 09:00 ET
Let's talk about the prevalence of youth suicide and take action, say Ontario Psychiatrists
Jan 25, 2017, 08:00 ET
It's Bell Let's Talk Day! Let's raise our voices together to keep Canada's mental health moving forward
Jan 24, 2017, 15:00 ET
Depression and mental illness: reminder from the Association des médecins psychiatres du Québec - Recognising symptoms so as to provide help for those who need it.
Jan 24, 2017, 13:00 ET
Bell Let's Talk debuts new 24/7 mental health service: SendOutSupport™
Jan 27, 2017, 14:15 ET
2017 Indspire Awards Honours Indigenous Achievers in Ottawa Ceremony on March 24, 2017
Jan 27, 2017, 08:00 ET
Media Advisory - Special citizenship ceremony to be held at CIBC in Toronto as part of Canada 150
Jan 26, 2017, 15:30 ET
Jan 26, 2017, 14:00 ET
CMF and Google Canada announce partnership for iconic Canadian content
Jan 26, 2017, 12:05 ET
Gore Mutual Launches "150 Ways" Campaign with $500,000 Hospital Grant
Jan 26, 2017, 11:23 ET
David Crighton's "Canada Coast to Coast" Illustration to Appear on Medal Ribbons & Finisher's Shirts at Canada's Marathon in 2017!
Jan 26, 2017, 08:00 ET
SUPER BOWL LI to be Broadcast in Triple-Simulcast for First Time Ever on CTV, CTV Two, and TSN, February 5
Jan 25, 2017, 16:19 ET
Canada and the Siksika Nation Advance Reconciliation with Signing of Castle Mountain Settlement
View All Canada 150: 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation news
Jan 27, 2017, 16:47 ET
Jan 27, 2017, 16:03 ET
Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Results
Jan 27, 2017, 15:58 ET
Jan 27, 2017, 12:58 ET
Stuart Olson Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for 2016 Annual and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Jan 27, 2017, 08:00 ET
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings and Announces Quarterly Dividend
Jan 26, 2017, 20:00 ET
AutoCanada Inc. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fiscal 2016 Financial Results
Jan 26, 2017, 17:26 ET
Cara Operations Limited to Release 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Jan 26, 2017, 17:09 ET
Genworth MI Canada Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call for February 8th, 2017