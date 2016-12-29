Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Communication cloud background prn

NHL® player Brent Burns surprised fans as they experienced the Pepsi™ Spire, available exclusively at SUBWAY® restaurants (CNW Group/PepsiCo Canada)

Pepsi Spire® and NHL® Player Brent Burns team up to raise your flavour only at Subway®... ONTARIO, Dec 30, 2016, 08:23 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 30, 2016 /CNW/ - As hockey mania takes over Canada, Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks), one of the best defencemen in the NHL®, is teaming up with Pepsi Spire®, the innovative digital beverage fountain available only at SUBWAY® Restaurants in Canada,...

Memories Flamenco Beach Resort (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations)

Sunwing announces all new beachfront at Memories Flamenco Beach... ONTARIO, Dec 29, 2016, 05:35 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2016 /CNW/ - Sunwing is excited to announce one of its most popular resorts, award-winning Memories...

The Courage Polar Bear Dip, the largest charity polar bear dip in Canada, will celebrate

Media Advisory - Canada's Largest Polar Bear Dip celebrates "Canada... ONTARIO, Dec 29, 2016, 01:23 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 29, 2016 /CNW/ - WHAT: The Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision, the biggest and...

SAVE THE DATE: RBC Taylor Prize Shortlist Announced Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017 (CNW Group/RBC Taylor Prize)

/R E P E A T -- SAVE THE DATE: RBC Taylor Prize Shortlist Announced... ONTARIO, Dec 29, 2016, 08:00 ET

Canada's Most Prestigious Prize for Literary Non-Fiction gathers industry for important announcement TORONTO, Dec....

Canadian Automobile Association (CNW Group/Canadian Automobile Association) (CNW Group/Canadian Automobile Association)

Many Canadians Admit to Texting at Red Lights - it's a dangerous... ONTARIO, Dec 28, 2016, 12:01 ET

OTTAWA, Dec. 28, 2016 /CNW/ - One third (33 per cent) of Canadians admit they have texted while stopped at a red...

