Communication cloud background prn

Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Request a Demo
Send a press release
Sign up to get started

Featured News Releases

Canadians want governments to engage the public more often to determine the future of government services. (CNW Group/Accenture)

Canadian Citizens Want to Be Consulted by Government to Determine Future of Services,... ONTARIO, Jan 09, 2017, 08:01 ET

Survey findings reveal generational divide on citizens' expectations of how government engages them TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2017 /CNW/ - Canadians want their government to consult with them directly when determining future enhancements to government services, according to...

A poll of more than 1100 long-term GoodLife Fitness members found that the top motivating factor for exercise adherence was the positive feeling or emotional boost that occurs after exercise – whether it’s more energy, a productivity boost, a better mood or a sense of relaxation. (CNW Group/GoodLife Fitness)

Canadians favour fitness over finances when it comes to 2017... ONTARIO, Jan 09, 2017, 08:00 ET

Research highlights motivations, plans to achieve fitness/nutrition goals LONDON, ON, Jan. 9, 2017 /CNW/ - One in...

4th Edition of the bilingual Les Tablettistes conference with, from left to right, Glenn O’Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Média TFO; Lucie Moncion, Senator of Canada; the Honourable Marie-France Lalonde, Minister Responsible of Francophone Affairs, Nicolas Chapuis, Ambassador of France in Canada; Lise bourgeois, President of Collège La Cité; Madeleine Meilleur, former Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs; Carole Myre, Board Member of Groupe Média TFO. (CNW Group/Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority (TFO))

4th Edition of the bilingual Les Tablettistes conference ONTARIO, Jan 06, 2017, 12:53 ET

Digital Learning Trends: Creativity and Innovation, Two Essentials OTTAWA, Jan. 6, 2017 /CNW/ - Today, the 4th...

The Toyota RAV4 hybrid – a popular choice among Canadian car buyers to combat high fuel costs (CNW Group/Toyota Canada Inc.)

What's the best way to combat rising gas prices? ONTARIO, Jan 05, 2017, 04:05 ET

With one easy change, over 20,000 more Canadians made fewer trips to the gas station in 2016 - Drivers find...

Kiehl's x Tegan and Sara - www.kiehls.ca (CNW Group/Kiehl's Since 1851)

Kiehl's Since 1851 proudly announces a partnership with multi-JUNO... QUEBEC, Jan 05, 2017, 01:40 ET

This association will allow customers and fans across the country to support The Tegan and Sara foundation, whose...

View All News Releases

CES 2017

View All CES 2017 news

Canada 150: 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation

View All Canada 150: 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation news

Company Earnings

View All Company Earnings news