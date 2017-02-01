Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Welcome to the next era of media and communications
CALGARY, Feb. 3, 2017 /CNW/ - WestJet launches daily service from Toronto to Sudbury today with the arrival of the first flight this evening at 11 p.m. The inaugural flight from Sudbury to Toronto leaves the Greater Sudbury Airport tomorrow at 6 a.m. "WestJet...
SAINTE-JULIE, QC, Feb. 2, 2017 This spring break, learn by doing at The Électrium. The entertaining workshops...
Canadian Franchise Association Member takes home Grand Prize in NextGen in Franchising Global Competition for third...
Gap pays homage to the past and celebrates emerging talent with Rumer Willis, Coco Gordon, Evan Ross, Chelsea Tyler,...
OTTAWA, Feb. 2, 2017 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee is pleased to announce that registration is now open...
Feb 01, 2017, 19:00 ET
Joint Statement on Quebec Mosque Shooting from Leading Canadian Muslim Organizations
Feb 01, 2017, 15:48 ET
Steelworkers Humanity Fund Contributes $5,000 to Families of Victims of Quebec Mosque Attack
Feb 01, 2017, 06:00 ET
Morneau Shepell offers counselling support to anyone affected by recent attack on Muslim community
Jan 31, 2017, 12:10 ET
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Offers its Condolences and Denounces Intolerance
Jan 30, 2017, 17:59 ET
Steelworkers condemn the attack in the Quebec City mosque and offer our condolences
Jan 30, 2017, 17:41 ET
UPDATE - Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, January 30, 2017
Jan 30, 2017, 16:44 ET
Media Advisory - Governor General to Attend Vigil on Parliament Hill
Jan 30, 2017, 16:39 ET
Message from the Governor General of Canada Following the Attack on a Mosque in the City of Québec
08:00 ET
RBC announces 30 Black History Month Student Essay Competition scholarship winners
Feb 02, 2017, 18:57 ET
Feb 02, 2017, 17:22 ET
Visit to Mexico Results in New Partnerships and Collaboration in Energy and Mining
Feb 02, 2017, 09:00 ET
Athlete appearances and school resources available for Paralympic Schools Week 2017
Feb 02, 2017, 06:00 ET
Caldwell Partners and MNP LLP Announce the Return of Canada's Top 40 Under 40®
Feb 01, 2017, 16:44 ET
Day One of Tim Hortons® RRRoll Up the Rim to Win Sees Guest Roll Tab for 2017 Honda Civic Coupe EX-T!
Feb 01, 2017, 13:00 ET
Feb 01, 2017, 10:48 ET
First 2016 Census of Population release: Population and dwelling counts
08:30 ET
01 Communique Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2016 Results and Provides an Update
07:00 ET
Trilogy Metals Reports Year End Results and Significant Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility at the Arctic Project
06:00 ET
Feb 02, 2017, 19:28 ET
ZCL Composites Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Investor Conference Call
Feb 02, 2017, 17:10 ET
Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Results and Conference Call
Feb 02, 2017, 17:00 ET
Ceres Global Ag to Host its Q2 2017 Results Conference Call on February 15, 2016
Feb 02, 2017, 17:00 ET
Silvercorp net income $30.2 million, $0.18 per share, up 284% for first three quarters of fiscal 2017
Feb 02, 2017, 16:01 ET
OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results