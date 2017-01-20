Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Communication cloud background prn

P.E.I. restaurateur Liam Dolan joins the National Restaurant Association Board of Directors. (CNW Group/Restaurants Canada)

P.E.I. restaurateur Liam Dolan appointed to National Restaurant Association Board of... PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, Jan 20, 2017, 01:30 ET

CHARLOTTETOWN, Jan. 20, 2017 /CNW/ - Liam Dolan of Charlottetown is joining the Board of Directors of the Washington-based National Restaurant Association. Dolan, who owns the Claddagh Oyster Bar, Olde Dublin Pub and Peak's Quay, has been appointed for a two-year...

Ctrl V Waterloo - Canada's First Virtual Reality Arcade (CNW Group/Ctrl V)

Ctrl V Virtual Reality Arcade Experiences Rapid Expansion Across... ONTARIO, Jan 20, 2017, 09:00 ET

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 20, 2017 /CNW/ - Ctrl V today announced plans to open at least 10 new virtual reality arcade...

924 Bel Air Road; Courtesy of Berlyn Photography (PR NEWSWIRE/Berlyn Photography)

Most Expensive Home In The U.S. Lists For $250 Million; Luxury... CALIFORNIA, Jan 20, 2017, 08:00 ET

BEL AIR, Calif., Jan. 20, 2017 /CNW/ -- Major luxury developer Bruce Makowsky, known for curating, designing and...

The FLO Home charging station, designed and manufactured in Quebec, is selected by Nissan Canada as the recommended residential charging station for owners of its popular electric car, the Nissan LEAF (CNW Group/FLO)

FLO and Nissan Canada Team Up to Drive Electric Vehicle Adoption... QUEBEC, Jan 19, 2017, 02:00 ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - FLO, the most comprehensive and reliable charging ecosystem in Canada, is...

Tons of ice activities including Battle of the Chainsaws, ice carving demos, giant Ice Tic-Tac-Toe & more! (Photo Credit: Connie Tsang) (CNW Group/Water's Edge Festivals & Events)

Tap into Sweetness This March Break! ONTARIO, Jan 19, 2017, 12:06 ET

Sugar Shack TO returns to Sugar Beach March 11-12 TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2017 /CNW/ - Bringing a big dose of sweetness...

