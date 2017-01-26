Communication cloud background prn

Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Thomas G. Heintzman, O.C., Q.C. (centre), is congratulated upon receiving an honorary LLD from the Law Society of Upper Canada at its January 27 Call to the Bar ceremony in Toronto. At right is Law Society Treasurer Paul B. Schabas, and at left is former Treasurer Janet E. Minor and The Honourable Justice David G. Stinson of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario. Heintzman received the honorary Doctor of Laws degree in recognition of his immense contribution to the legal profession and the administration of justice in Canada, as a lawyer, educator, author and extraordinary mediator. (CNW Group/The Law Society of Upper Canada)

Distinguished leader of legal profession receives honorary LLD ONTARIO, Jan 27, 2017, 12:02 ET

Thomas G. Heintzman honoured at Call to the Bar Ceremony TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2017 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Upper Canada presented a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD), to lawyer Thomas G. Heintzman, O.C., Q.C., at its Call to the Bar ceremony on January...

Gooderham and Worts, Lot No. 40, J.P. Wiser's Double Still Rye (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

Corby's Whiskies Recognized with Prestigious Honours at the 2017... ONTARIO, Jan 27, 2017, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2017 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine has once again earned top accolades at the seventh annual...

The Rotunda: The Rotunda is the central gathering space and the starting point for visitor experiences at the Scotiabank’s Digital Factory. The space features 4K digital OLED screens, the first of their kind in Canada. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Scotiabank Digital Factory commences production in Canada ONTARIO, Jan 26, 2017, 05:32 ET

First of its kind environment will house 350 digital, design, engineering and agile experts working to improve...

Canada’s Marathon – Scotiabank Calgary Marathon – is pulling out all the stops for Canada’s Sesquicentennial, including partnering with a celebrated Canadian artist David Crighton (CNW Group/Scotiabank Calgary Marathon)

David Crighton's "Canada Coast to Coast" Illustration to Appear on... ALBERTA, Jan 26, 2017, 11:23 ET

Celebrate Canada150 by Train! Win a Rail Vacation from CanadaRail.ca at Canada's Marathon CALGARY, Jan. 26, 2017...

Canadian manufacturing sector unexpectedly strong in Mexico, according to report commissioned by HSBC Bank Canada (CNW Group/HSBC Bank Canada)

Canadian manufacturing sector unexpectedly strong in Mexico,... BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan 26, 2017, 07:00 ET

**Canadian merchandise exports to Mexico have posted a 30 per cent increase since 2010** VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2017...

