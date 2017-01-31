Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Communication cloud background prn

Featured News Releases

Porter Escapes packages are paired exclusively with Porter Airlines flights, making quick and convenient urban getaways possible, right from downtown Toronto. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Discover a new city with Porter Escapes' special birthday offer ONTARIO, Feb 01, 2017, 11:12 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2017 /CNW/ - Porter Escapes is celebrating four years of delivering curated combinations of flights, hotels and local attractions. Packages are paired exclusively with Porter Airlines flights, making quick and convenient urban getaways possible,...

Today, guests are celebrating the return of Tim Hortons RRRoll Up the Rim with more than 49 million prizes to be won. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Canada's favourite contest is back and bigger than ever with millions... ONTARIO, Feb 01, 2017, 05:45 ET

150 days before Canada Day, TIM HORTONS® kicks of its Canada's 150th birthday celebration with RRRoll Up the Rim to...

Big Rock and Oliver & Bonacini partner to open Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery (CNW Group/Big Rock Brewery)

Big Rock and Oliver & Bonacini partner to open Liberty Commons at Big... ONTARIO, Jan 31, 2017, 10:22 ET

Liberty Village brewpub celebrates the merging of food and beer cultures For more media materials please visit:...

Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti Financial (CNW Group/Flexiti Financial)

Flexiti Financial Secures Access to Over 1,000 New Retail Locations... ONTARIO, Jan 31, 2017, 08:30 ET

Retailers cite ability to offer a broader range of financing offerings, quick approvals at the point-of-sale, and...

On November 17, 2016, UNICEF Nutrition Officer Aishat Abdullahi assesses seven month-old Umara Bukar for malnutrition at a UNICEF-supported health clinic at Muna Garage IDP camp in northeast Nigeria as Umara’s mother looks on. Umara weighed just 4.2kg when he first arrived at the clinic. Twenty days later, he weighed 5.1kg. To date, over 117,000 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in northeast Nigeria have been admitted to therapeutic feeding programs run by UNICEF and partners. But there are still thousands more that need urgent help. © UNICEF/UN041140/Vittozzi (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

UNICEF seeks $3.3 billion in emergency assistance for 48 million... ONTARIO, Jan 31, 2017, 06:00 ET

Malnutrition poses "silent threat" to children, agency's 2017 appeal says TORONTO and NEW YORK and GENEVA, Jan. 31,...

Terrorist Attack in Québec City

Canada 150: 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation

Company Earnings

