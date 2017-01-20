Announcing the Cision Communication Cloud™

Welcome to the next era of media and communications
CHARLOTTETOWN, Jan. 20, 2017 /CNW/ - Liam Dolan of Charlottetown is joining the Board of Directors of the Washington-based National Restaurant Association. Dolan, who owns the Claddagh Oyster Bar, Olde Dublin Pub and Peak's Quay, has been appointed for a two-year...
WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 20, 2017 /CNW/ - Ctrl V today announced plans to open at least 10 new virtual reality arcade...
BEL AIR, Calif., Jan. 20, 2017 /CNW/ -- Major luxury developer Bruce Makowsky, known for curating, designing and...
MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - FLO, the most comprehensive and reliable charging ecosystem in Canada, is...
Sugar Shack TO returns to Sugar Beach March 11-12 TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2017 /CNW/ - Bringing a big dose of sweetness...
Jan 20, 2017, 09:00 ET
Atlantic Provinces and Bell Let's Talk partner on $2 million funding program for child and youth mental health
Jan 19, 2017, 14:30 ET
Ste. Anne's Hospital Foundation improving veterans' lives with support from Bell Let's Talk
Jan 19, 2017, 11:39 ET
Morneau Shepell to announce new research findings at its 6th annual workplace mental health summit in Calgary
Jan 19, 2017, 11:02 ET
Governments must act now to address suicide crises in Northern Ontario First Nation communities: Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth
Jan 19, 2017, 09:00 ET
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners and #SickNotWeak Launch New Partnership to Better Serve Mental Health Needs Through Pharmacies
Jan 19, 2017, 08:00 ET
Morneau Shepell to announce new research findings at its 6th annual workplace mental health summit in Halifax
Jan 19, 2017, 08:00 ET
Morneau Shepell to announce new research findings at its 6th annual workplace mental health summit in Vancouver
Jan 19, 2017, 08:00 ET
Morneau Shepell to announce new research findings at its 6th annual workplace mental health summit in Toronto
Jan 20, 2017, 15:17 ET
CRRF marks Lincoln Alexander Day by launching an interactive video series.
Jan 19, 2017, 15:59 ET
Government of Canada celebrates science as part of Canada 150
Jan 19, 2017, 13:00 ET
Canada Summer Jobs 2017 application period for employers extended - Employers who haven't already applied are invited to do so today
Jan 19, 2017, 11:27 ET
Microsoft takes learning beyond classroom walls to celebrate Canada's 150th
Jan 18, 2017, 15:00 ET
Media Advisory - Government of Canada to kickoff Innovation 150
Jan 18, 2017, 10:24 ET
Jan 18, 2017, 09:00 ET
Jan 18, 2017, 08:00 ET
Media Advisory/Photo Op - Ontario Science Centre launches its Canada 150 celebrations with three new visitor experiences
Jan 20, 2017, 11:30 ET
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust For the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Conference Call
Jan 20, 2017, 11:00 ET
Morguard North American Residential REIT For the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Conference Call
Jan 20, 2017, 10:20 ET
Spin Master Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results on March 13th, 2017
Jan 19, 2017, 17:14 ET
Zain Saudi Arabia Reports Strong Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2016
Jan 19, 2017, 17:00 ET
Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and 2016 Annual Results
Jan 19, 2017, 16:15 ET
Robert Half Announces Schedule For Fourth-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call
Jan 19, 2017, 15:48 ET
Advisory - Innergex year-end 2016 results conference call and webcast
Jan 19, 2017, 11:57 ET
Cascades to Release 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 2, 2017