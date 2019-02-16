Horizon Group Is Keeping Creativity Fresh Through New Products And Line Extensions

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Group USA, a dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace, continues to lead the category by expanding upon the company's numerous on-trend brands with new products and line extensions focusing on creativity children can feel. Through various tactile and all-in-one D.I.Y. kits, Horizon Group allows children to explore activities in S.T.E.M., compound-making, and fashion, all while immersing them in new creative experiences.

"We are particularly excited about the breadth of products we are introducing this year. We have developed a creative experience for every child, tween and teen, based on their need for mindful engagement," said Evan Buzzerio, Executive Partner & Chief Marketing Officer of Horizon Group. "Whether they are experimenting with science, making SLIMYGLOOP®, or proudly wearing their own designs, children love to get hands-on when creating and we pride ourselves in being able to bring these experiences to life in a fun and educational way."

As a leader in the compound-making category, Horizon Group is known for its on-trend themes of all-in-one SLIMYGLOOP® kits. This year, they will be adding even more innovation and creating new sensory experiences with the following extensions:

Kids will now be able to make their own slimy sandwich with the all-new SLIMYGLOOP SqueezWiches™, featuring collectible play food, pre-made SLIMYGLOOP and fun mix-in embellishments.

They can also experience the fun of SLIMYGLOOP with less mess through SLIMYGLOOP Mix'EMS™ . Horizon continues to keep this brand relevant with exciting new themes inspired by top viral trends and icons. Each kit features premade SLIMYGLOOP in fun colors and textures along with custom embellishments.

SLIMYGLOOP gives children the full slime-making experience as they start from scratch and combine simple ingredients to make ooey, gooey concoctions that are fun to squish and squeeze. New D.I.Y. themes include Bubble Pop and Fluffy Cloud SLIMYGLOOP.

Horizon Group is constantly developing new formats to keeping kids interested in S.T.E.M. and will have the following introductions in 2019:

The Discovery™ line of products is designed to challenge kids to put real world science theories to the test, as they create fizzing reactions to excavate real gemstones with the Discovery Galactic Fizzing Dig or conduct over 20 experiments with the Discovery Extreme Chemistry Kit.

Centered around the mindset of exploration, Think Box ® kits feature curated components alongside visual guides and posters to deliver a fun experience as children grow lava crystals with the Think Box Lava Rocks or witness a 220-million-year-old species come to life with the Think Box Prehistoric Sea Creatures.

YOU*NIVERSE™ is where science meets style as children watch crystals cover a unicorn figurine with the YOU*NIVERSE Crystal Unicorn or get hands-on to learn the science behind soap making with the YOU*NIVERSE Sparkling Squishy Soaps.

Activity kits promoting creativity and personalization among children are part of Horizon Group's foundation. The company features brands with products that encourage independent play and artistic exploration. Additional line extensions and launches share this common thread, including:

Making in the Moment™ provides imaginative minds the chance to express themselves with its full line of products including the Liquid Dream Journal, which features a shimmery liquid-filled cover that children can touch and feel for a cool interactive experience.

Sparkle Magic™ allows children to easily demonstrate their artistic style by adding sparkly gems to their choice of included artwork to create a textured three-dimensional gem look.

Curious children can jiggle, poke and slice their way through Jiggle Digs™ , fun-shaped squishy jelly molds like the Wiggle Poo or Sweetasaurus Cupcake, to excavate collectible figurines, while enjoying a fun sensory experience.

Squishy Soaps™ allow children to master soap-making at home as they make colorful sparkling soap that is squishy to the touch!

Horizon Group also offers tweens and teens the opportunity to express their creativity by getting hands-on with a variety of projects ranging from jewelry-making and room décor, to stationery and beauty products with new kits from their fashion activity brands, including the following:

It's So Me! ® inspires tweens to show off their personal style and individuality as they personalize plaster unicorn figurines in the It's So Me! Paint Your Own Unicorns kit, and squeeze and squish the soft cover of their customizable It's So Me! Squishy Unicorn Journal.

Tweens and teens can get creative with the line of STMT™ D.I.Y. activities featuring fashion-forward themes such as the STMT Planner Set to personalize their own planner or the STMT Cosmetics Set which allows them to combine simple ingredients to design customized blush, lip gloss, beauty mist and more.

All the new introductions from Horizon Group will be available this spring at a wide variety of specialty retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Francesca's, Learning Express and Nordstrom.

ABOUT HORIZON GROUP

Horizon Group USA is today's dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace. With a wide range of activity kits, fashion-forward impulse products and crafts for all occasions, Horizon fuels creative hands every day with quality, trend-right products. The original roots of the company date back to 1912 as a supplier to the decorative trim markets just outside of New York City. In 2003, Horizon transformed from its beginnings to evolve as the leader across many of the creative craft activity and impulse markets. Today Horizon custom designs, develops and distributes a wide array of award-winning national brands and programs. Horizon is well-known for its inspiring consumer packaging, quality trending content, retail execution and leadership in the creative activity industry. Our products reach people of all ages in the United States and over 24 countries across the globe. As Horizon's business continues to increase, new innovation and category growth is everywhere! The energy of our teams continues to grow as we successfully provide trend-right brands for a great value. We aim to provide what families need for creative expressions in their everyday lives.

