Zoomlion DV3504 Hybrid Tractor Shortlisted for Two Categories of TOTY 2027, Marking a Breakthrough for Chinese High-Horsepower Agricultural Machinery

NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion's DV3504 hybrid tractor has been shortlisted for two categories of the prestigious Tractor of the Year 2027 (TOTY 2027) awards: HighPower (300 hp and above) and Sustainable.

Launched in 1998 and independently organised by Italy's agricultural machinery publication Trattori, TOTY is one of the most recognised professional awards in the global agricultural machinery industry. The 2027 edition attracted 23 tractors from 18 global brands, with evaluations conducted by an international jury of 26 independent agricultural machinery journalists from 25 countries.

The dual-category nomination represents a milestone for Chinese agricultural machinery. The DV3504 is the first Chinese high-horsepower tractor to enter the TOTY shortlist since the award's establishment, breaking a long-standing gap for Chinese heavy-duty tractors in this globally influential competition. It is also the first Chinese high-horsepower agricultural machine recognised by an international independent jury for its original hybrid and low-carbon technology solution.

Developed to meet the demands of large-scale farming operations, the DV3504 delivers 350 hp and is equipped with Zoomlion's self-developed MiDD (Meshed intelligent Direct Drive) distributed intelligent electric drive system. Based on a multi-motor direct-drive architecture, the system independently powers the tractor's travel, PTO and hydraulic functions, enabling modular continuously variable transmission while reducing mechanical transmission components by approximately 70%.

Unlike pure electric solutions that still face challenges in endurance and continuous high-load operation for heavy-duty agricultural applications, hybrid technology provides a balance of long operating range, strong power output and energy efficiency. The DV3504 reflects Zoomlion's strategic focus on hybrid power and intelligent technologies for premium agricultural equipment.

Leveraging technological capabilities accumulated from its construction machinery business, including new energy systems, intelligent control and advanced manufacturing, Zoomlion is accelerating the transformation of agricultural machinery toward higher performance and sustainability.

Following its debut at AGRITECHNICA 2025 in Hanover, Germany, Zoomlion has achieved a significant step forward in its global agricultural machinery expansion -- moving from an international exhibitor to a shortlisted contender in a leading global industry award within one year.

The final winners of TOTY 2027 will be announced at EIMA International in Bologna in November 2026.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Chengkun Liu, [email protected]