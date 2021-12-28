Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor brand TingHua baijiu highlights saliva-generating effect, survey

Brewed with original liquors aged up to over ten years, each bottle of TingHua baijiu goes through 109 processes before it is delivered to consumers, according to the company.

Compared to traditional baijiu, TingHua adds to the liquor more than 20 additional specific types of flavors, allowing TingHua baijiu to have a soft taste and saliva-generating effect, as well as a pleasant remaining taste that could last up to three hours after drinking.

TingHua baijiu marks a breakthrough of the traditional Chinese liquor-making technique by making improvement in the taste, said Zhang Xuefeng, chief designer of the liquor.



