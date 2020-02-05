ValueLabs Australia Donates $10,000 for Australian Fire Relief Operations

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- ValueLabs Australia has announced a $10,000 donation to the "Victorian Bushfire Appeal" to help address the most immediate priorities of affected communities, including the rescue and rehabilitation of local wildlife.

Established in partnership with the Bendigo Bank Community Enterprise Foundation and the Salvation Army, the Victorian Bushfire Appeal will provide support to impacted Victorians as they begin to rebuild their lives.

The funding will also provide support to carry out events in bushfire-affected communities and assist households and communities to prepare for bushfires and other natural disasters.

Biju Madhav, Sr. Vice President & Regional Head for ValueLabs Australia, said: "Our thoughts are with the impacted families, wildlife, firefighters and people contributing to the recovery effort. We are committed to supporting Australian communities, especially in this time of need."

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company focused on Product Development, Data Technology and Digital Services. Powered by The Digital Flywheel™, ValueLabs provides end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. Over the last 22 years, the company has expanded to 30 locations, 5500 associates, 150 clients worldwide, and recorded an industry-leading client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 75 in 2019.

