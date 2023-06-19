Unfiltered Fermentour: A Historic VW Bus, Western Canadian Beers, and Conversations on Diversity with Shanleigh Thomson

VICTORIA, BC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Embark on an immersive craft beer journey like no other with shan.ferments, a.k.a Shanleigh Thomson. Announcing the launch of the Unfiltered Fermentour, a five-day exploration of Western Canada's vibrant craft beer scene, commencing on June 19th from Winnipeg.

Shanleigh Thomson (shan.ferments) and the Blue Box (CNW Group/Shan Ferments)

What makes the Unfiltered Fermentour truly unique is the mode of transportation - a 1980 Volkswagen Westfalia camper van, a family heirloom passed down from Shanleigh's grandfather. This classic vehicle adds a touch of nostalgia and charm to the journey, embodying a sense of continuity with the past while venturing into the future of craft brewing.

The tour itinerary encompasses a blend of activities including brewery visits, insightful presentations, live podcast sessions, and engaging discussions about the craft beer industry's evolving landscape. Focal points include the supply chain for hops and malt, innovations in brewing, inclusivity, and the future trajectory of beer.

Inclusivity and diversity form the backbone of the Unfiltered Fermentour. Shanleigh is committed to shedding light on these critical issues, supporting the Diversity In Brewing initiative, which champions a more inclusive and representative brewing industry.

The Unfiltered Fermentour is not just about beer tasting and learning; it's also about winning exciting giveaways and celebrating the richness of Western Canadian beers. Each tour stop will be recorded as part of an insightful podcast series, encapsulating the journey's highlights, stories, and reflections on the craft beer industry.

Come aboard this unique journey, ride in a piece of history, delve into the flavours of Western Canada's finest brews, and contribute to building a more diverse and inclusive brewing community.

For more information on the Unfiltered Fermentour, visit Shanferments.com/Fermentour.

About Shanleigh Thomson

Shanleigh Thomson has been involved in craft beer and beverage alcohol for over 11 years. She is a fermentation and brewing expert, known for her dedication to understanding the brewing industry's depth. The Unfiltered Fermentour, powered by her grandfather's classic VW bus, is Shanleigh's initiative to explore the craft beer industry, highlight the Western Canadian beer scene, and champion inclusivity.

SOURCE Shan Ferments