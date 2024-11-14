Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation Unveils Prototype for Revolutionary Germinated Plant Milk Production System

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation has achieved a major milestone in the plant-based milk industry, completing the prototype of its innovative germinated plant milk production equipment. This cutting-edge technology, designed to work seamlessly with Ubiquity's specialized craft from germinating beans and seeds growing system to emulsifying technology, will soon enable consumers to enjoy a highly nutritious, minimally processed milk alternative derived from germinated ingredients.

The Germinated plant milks offer a significant upgrade over traditional plant-based milks by capitalizing on the enhanced nutrient profiles released during germination. These germinated ingredients provide superior nutritional benefits, including increased enzyme activity and bioavailability, making germinated plant milk a nutritious choice for health-conscious consumers.

Unlike conventional plant milk processing, Ubiquity's proprietary germinated plant emulsifying method is optimized to retain maximum nutrients, resulting in a milk that's richer in vitamins, minerals, and natural flavors. The integration of fresh sprouting to emulsifying systems allows for a streamlined production process that delivers fresh, nutrient-dense milk with reduced processing. One more importance, the natural light sweet with creamy texture taste so good.

"With our organic plant-germinating-emulsifying system, Ubiquity is bringing a comprehensive solution to the plant-based milk market," said Michael Lai, CEO of Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation. "This holistic approach—from germination to emulsification—enables us to create a high-quality product that's truly setting a new benchmark in nutrition, freshness, and sustainability." This germinated plant milks are ready for soy/black/red beans, chickpea, peanut, almond, oat and buck wheat growing to milk. The systems can be as small of 100 litters or large 100 tons per hour from Ubiquity's germinating facility.

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation is set to launch this advanced "growing plant germinating-emulsifying system" soon, opening doors to new possibilities for everyone, households, restaurants, and institutions that value premium, plant-based nutrition.

For further information, please contact:

Michael HJ Lai

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +886 2 26274897

About Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation is a leader in organic and innovative agricultural and nutritional solutions, specializing in climate-controlled growing Chamber (CCGC) and high-nutrition food products. From germinating beans/seeds/nuts to advanced emulsifying technologies, Ubiquity is committed to delivering sustainable, health-forward food products that meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

# plant base milk, # controlled environmental agriculture, #non dairy milk, germinated beans and grains, #sprouted beans and nuts, #germination

SOURCE Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation