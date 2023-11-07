TOY INDUSTRY VETERAN, KELLY WOON TO BE INDUCTED INTO CANADIAN TOY ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME

The Vice President of North America Sales at Funrise will be honoured at the 2023 Hall of Fame Reception and Dinner on November 16th, 2023

VAN NUYS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Funrise, Inc is pleased to announce that Kelly Woon, Vice President of North America Sales will be inducted into the Canadian Toy Association (CTA) Hall of Fame for her outstanding contribution and lasting impact on the toy industry.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Reception and Dinner will be held on November 16th, 2023 at the Mississauga Convention Centre and will recognize and celebrate industry leaders who have changed the industry in a positive manner.

A Toy industry leader with a career spanning three decades, Kelly joined Funrise in 2007 as their first Canadian hire, with a goal of building a Canadian sales team and establishing the brand in the market. Since then, Kelly has led the opening of Funrise's first Canadian office and warehouse, and the largest expansion in Canadian Sales for Funrise–a whopping 500% in growth.

Kelly's passion about building teams with an entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to strong retail partnerships has played a key role in her 2-year tenure as a member of the Canadian Toy Association Board of Directors, where she helped lead the growth of the Canadian Toy Community, advocating for the importance of safe play. Kelly is involved in a number of charitable organizations within Canada, including but not limited to, Walk for Miracles, Autism Speaks, Starlight, and Toy Mountain.

Kelly will be inducted alongside fellow alums, Jon Levy, Co-founder of Mastermind Toys and Head of Strategic Venture Investing at Spin Master, as well as Paule Rancourt, Managing Director of KID Toy.

"I am truly honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Toy Association Hall of Fame alongside my colleagues Jon and Paule, who are industry pioneers in their own right," says Kelly. "The Canadian Toy Association has profoundly shaped the modern-day toy industry and I couldn't be prouder of helping amplify Canada's global footprint in the toy and gaming industry."

The Canadian Toy Association Hall of Fame was established in 1995 and honours and recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the toy industry throughout their careers.

CTA members have proudly nominated their peers and colleagues–with fifty deserving individuals having been inducted into the Hall of Fame to date.

For more detailed information about the event, please visit: Hall of Fame - Overview (canadiantoyassociation.ca)

