Tim Hortons partners with singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes to celebrate his Canadian roots Français
Aug 28, 2019, 17:30 ET
Mendes' connection to Canada and Tim Hortons celebrated in campaign with limited edition cups nationwide and reusable cups in select restaurants
TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - In anticipation of his first sold-out stadium show in Toronto on September 6, Tim Hortons announces a campaign and partnership with Canadian global singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes. The campaign themed Home is Where the Heart is celebrates Shawn's roots.
The film shows Shawn's career journey, from the first time he posted videos online in his hometown of Pickering, Ontario to playing packed arenas and stadiums. The film, created by the agency GUT and directed by Jason Koenig, takes viewers through his rise to fame and ends with Mendes coming back to Canada to grab a heart-warming cup of coffee from a familiar face.
"I'm so excited to launch this incredible campaign with Tim Hortons in celebration of my homecoming Toronto show. Tims has been a part of my life since before I can remember and I'm so proud to share my love for this Canadian tradition."
– Shawn Mendes, Singer-songwriter
"Shawn Mendes is a great and modern representation of our values, generosity and kindness. He has had such a deep personal relationship with Tim Hortons since his childhood, and now are proud to share his Canadian origins with the world."
– Paloma Azulay, Global Creative Head, Tim Hortons
In addition to the spot, beginning on August 30 Mendes fans across Canada can also enjoy limited edition Tim Hortons cups featuring Shawn Mendes, the iconic roses from his current album and a classic maple leaf. Guests can get their hands on the Tim Hortons x Shawn Mendes cups through a purchase of any small, medium or large hot beverage until September 6, or while supplies last. Shawn Mendes reusable ceramic cups will also be sold at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the Greater Toronto Area, supporting guests to make sustainable choices.
About Tim Hortons® Canada
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced CappsTM – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.
Campaign credits list
AGENCY: GUT Miami
Spot: Shawn Mendes: Home Is Where The Heart Is
Client: Tim Hortons
Founder, CCO: Anselmo Ramos
ACD, Writer: Jeff Hodgson
ACD, Art Director: Eliana Ferrer
Sr. Art Director: Giulia Magaldi
Sr. Copywriter: Frank Garcia
Managing Director: Ricardo Honegger
Management Supervisor: Monique Beauchamp
Producer: Cecilia Salguero
Jr. Strategist: Wonsik Cho
Business Affairs Manager: Karen Murillo
CLIENT: Tim Hortons
Axel Schwan: Global Chief Marketing Officer
Markus Sturm: Head of Marketing, Tim Hortons Canada
Paloma Azulay: Global Head of Creative Excellence
Jana Goodbaum: Lead, Integrated Marketing Communications, Tim Hortons Canada
Jane Almeida: Lead, Brand Communications
Jenni McIsaac: Lead, Media and Calendar, Tim Hortons Canada
Natalie Pecile: Manager, Global Marketing
PRODUCTION: Anonymous Content
Director: Jason Koenig
Executive Producer: Lori Stonebraker
Head of Production: Kerry Haynie
SERVICE COMPANY: Circle Productions
Executive Producer: Karen Tameanko
Line Producer: Marc Swenker
DP: Johnny Valencia
EDITORIAL: School Editing
Editor: Mark Morton
Assistant Editor: Adrian Ryan
Executive Producer: Sarah Brooks
ONLINE COLOR-CORRECTION: Alter Ego
Colourist: Wade Odlum
Colour Assistant: James Graham
Colour Producer: Jane Garrah
ONLINE FLAME: Fort York
Flame Artist: Marco Polsinelli
Flame Artist: Andrew Rolfe
Flame Assistant: Dylan Morgan
Executive Producer: Erica Bourgault-Assaf
SOUND DESIGN: Boombox
Audio Producer: Chris Stiliadis
Executive Producer: Umber Hamid
AG ARTISTS
Founder: Andrew Gertler
COO: Jordan Wolosky
Head of Marketing: Justin Stirling
Music: Zubin
SOURCE Tim Hortons
