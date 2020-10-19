OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Following an 18-month investigation conducted in conjunction with Corporations Canada (CC) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Financial Crimes Unit, Ottawa Detachment, a man was charged with making and uttering false documents.

In April 2019, an investigation called OBLARE was launched by the RCMP's Financial Crimes Unit following receipt of relevant information regarding suspicious activities related to the making and uttering of false documents. This information indicated that the names and personal addresses of two individuals appeared as members of the board of directors on the corporate website of a corporation when the individuals in question had no connection with it. Thanks to the meticulous work of the RCMP investigators, other documents were uncovered, such as false minutes made and uttered for malicious purposes that compromised the identity of these two individuals.

Christopher-Maik Bernier (age 29) of McDonalds Corners, Ontario, faces the following charges:

Forgery (making a false document) contrary to the Criminal Code ;

; Uttering, possession or trafficking of a forged document, contrary to the Criminal Code ;

; Containing false information, contrary to the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Christopher-Maik Bernier was summoned to appear at the Ottawa Courthouse 2nd Floor-161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, on November 3, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

"The success of this investigation demonstrates the commitment of the RCMP to its work in partnership with other federal agencies as reflected in the great contribution of the Canada Revenue Agency and Corporations Canada in this matter," said Staff Sergeant Ronald Lauzon, responsible for financial crime at the Ottawa Detachment.

The RCMP would like to acknowledge the Canada Revenue Agency's significant contribution to this investigation.

Law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to improve the safety of our community. However, your vigilance and the information you give us about any suspicious activity will enable us to achieve better results. If you wish to report any type of criminal activity, you can at any time contact your local police department or the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

