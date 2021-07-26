The First Mint launches NFT fest presented by NBA Top Shot

Festival kick offs August 3rd with a fireside chat featuring

Roham Gharegozlou, CEO, Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - In a shared commitment to next-gen fandom, The First Mint and Dapper Labs' NBA Top Shot are bringing the NFT sports & gaming community together for a first-of-its-kind online festival. First Mint Fest is a multi-day showcase of NFT platforms, products, and projects designed to rally the crypto community while helping newcomers find their first NFT. This inaugural 100% digital expo will see partners streaming and creating community activations from "Festival HQ"—a pop-up Discord server created specifically for this event—where each project occupies an interactive digital "booth".

Attendees will have access to live panels from notable speakers on industry topics such as NFT Utility, Creator Economy, and Women in Blockchain. There will also be community initiatives including trivia, prizing, and challenges.

"We created this festival because NFTs are about community-driven experiences, but there's still a learning curve to discovery. We want to remove those barriers to entry by encouraging newcomers to immerse themselves in a passionate community where there are no stupid questions," said Luc Doucet, CEO, The First Mint. "Dapper Labs was the ideal partner because they brought hundreds of thousands of people into NFTs via NBA Top Shot and this is an extension of that work."

"We are thrilled to be supporting The First Mint as they take on this awesome mission to educate and engage. We are proud to be among the voices coming together to talk about the future of NFTs, a topic we're especially excited about," said Mik Naayem, Dapper Labs Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer. "The vibrant NBA Top Shot community makes our experience what it is and we look forward to this being the first of many great events that bring the world closer to what we're all building."

First Mint Fest takes place August 3-5. Registration is free at www.firstmintfest.com . Media kit available here . Participating projects include:

The Sandbox

Revv Racing

Blockparty

Blocto

Eternal.gg

Animoca

Collab.Land

ZED

Evaluate.Market

Own the Moment

NFTfi

Infinite Objects

Sturdy Exchange

Lympo

nWay

F1® Delta Time

ABOUT THE FIRST MINT

The First Mint is a leading podcast and media source for new & established NFT projects in the crypto space. Founded by Luc Doucet, the brand has quickly evolved from a one-man team focussed on NBA Top Shot to a diverse roster of data analysts, crypto lifers, and industry insiders covering a range of projects for its growing community.

ABOUT DAPPER LABS

Dapper Labs is the company behind NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties and Flow blockchain. Dapper uses blockchain technology to bring new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Blockchain-enabled applications can bring fans closer with the brands they love, give people a real stake in the communities they contribute to, and create new ways for consumers to become creators themselves.

