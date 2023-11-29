The Feil Organization Embraces Innovation by Implementing SharpLaunch for Property Marketing

The Feil Organization boasts an extensive portfolio of 26 million square feet of retail, commercial, and industrial properties, along with over 5,000 residential rental units, making it a prominent player in the real estate market. SharpLaunch, a technological powerhouse, specializes in cutting-edge solutions designed to transform property marketing strategies, enhancing visibility and engagement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Feil Organization, a renowned leader in the real estate industry, has partnered with SharpLaunch, a groundbreaking force in commercial real estate marketing. SharpLaunch is revolutionizing the industry by providing a unified platform that boosts efficiency, accelerates time-to-market, and maximizes sales and lease volume.

With an impressive portfolio spanning 26 million square feet of retail, commercial, and industrial properties, and over 5,000 residential rental units, The Feil Organization is undeniably a prominent player in the real estate market. By leveraging SharpLaunch's cutting-edge technology, The Feil Organization aims to enhance tenant engagement, streamline marketing efforts, and provide unparalleled visibility for its extensive real estate portfolio. This strategic alliance underscores a mutual commitment to innovation and market leadership, setting new standards in the rapidly evolving landscape of commercial real estate.

"Its all-in-one platform simplified our workflows, saving time and allowing us to focus more on delivering exceptional service to our clients," said Andrew Ratner, Chief Operating Officer and President of The Feil Organization. Post this

"SharpLaunch not only helped transform our marketing and leasing but also streamlined our operations. Its all-in-one platform simplified our workflows, saving time and allowing us to focus more on delivering exceptional service to our clients," said Andrew Ratner, Chief Operating Officer and President of The Feil Organization.

"The Feil Organization's forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with SharpLaunch's mission to revolutionize property marketing. We are excited to support them in this transformative journey," said Bob Samii, CEO/Founder of SharpLaunch.

This partnership with SharpLaunch marks a significant step forward, promising a future where cutting-edge technology meets real estate expertise.

About The Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a family-owned real estate investment, development, and management firm. Founded in 1950, they own, develop, and manage a nationwide portfolio of more than 26 million square feet of retail and commercial space, and more than 5,000 residential rental units. Headquartered in Manhattan, their portfolio includes premier properties in New York, New Orleans, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. www.feil.com

About SharpLaunch

SharpLaunch is revolutionizing commercial real estate marketing by providing a unified platform that boosts efficiency, accelerates time-to-market, and maximizes sales and lease volume. To learn more about SharpLaunch and its mission, please visit www.sharplaunch.com

Media Contact

Sofia Guzman, SharpLaunch, 1 (857) 371-3571, [email protected], www.sharplaunch.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE SharpLaunch