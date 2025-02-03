The Brand Factory Group engaged by Tridel as Agency of Record for The One Mixed Use Super Tall at 1 Bloor West in Toronto

Award-winning global place-making agency will create the new brand for this unprecedented 85-storey luxury mixed-use tower

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) is pleased to announce it will be working with real estate developer Tridel, to create the brand for The One, a "Super-Tall" 85-storey mixed-use community at 1 Bloor West, Toronto.

"We're thrilled that Tridel has chosen to bring us on board to create the brand for The One," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "As the premier branding agency in Canada, we're excited to be part of the team working on this unprecedented development."

The One is an 85-storey mixed-use tower designed by Foster + Partners and Core Architects, set to house 416 luxury residential suites with sweeping city views and more than 175,000 square feet of commercial and retail space on the lower floors.

In late 2024, Tridel was chosen to finish building The One, described as "the most highly anticipated condo project in Canada." Tridel will be taking over from Skygrid, which replaced Mizrahi Developments in March 2024. Currently under construction, The One is already a breathtaking addition to the corner of Yonge and Bloor, with the tallest crane in Canada operating on the top floor.

"This landmark building will be an unforgettable icon in Toronto," Sulpizi said. "It takes luxury living to a level never seen in Canada. As the branding agency, we will be creating a distinct personality for the mixed-use community that will encompass a hotel, retail, restaurants, condominiums and lifestyle amenities that will resonate with the entire city of Toronto."

In recent years, The Brand Factory has been at the forefront of brand creation in the GTA as the agency for several other large, high-profile mixed-used communities: Crosstown by Aspen Ridge; Galleria on the Park by Almadev; Sugar Wharf and South VMC by Menkes; Lakeview Village by Deco Homes, Greenpark Group, Caivan, Opus Homes, and Tridel; Bayside, Friday Harbour; Langstaff Gateway; and The Well.

"This is one of the most fascinating projects we've ever been privileged to work on," Sulpizi said, "The entire team here at The Brand Factory is anticipating an intensive exercise in place making and branding for The One, led by our world-class creative team."

Tridel was chosen to complete building The One for a number of reasons, including its illustrious 90-year history, its award-winning reputation, its recent experience with large, complex projects such as The Well, and the full suite of in-house services it offers. Tridel will serve as the new stewards of the development, construction manager and general contractor in completing The One.

The One showcases leading-edge architecture, featuring a hybrid exoskeleton structure, six times stronger than the average build. Inside, state-of-the-art amenities for residents will make it one of the most coveted places to live in the GTA.

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of seven key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Studio Houman, Pixel Strategies, Inclusion, Immersive, and Joey Ai. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2023, TBFG launched 14,000 units in North America.

For further information: Ashley Shearer, Vice President Client Services, TBFG: 416.920.8115, [email protected]