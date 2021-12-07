The Bay to Partner with NuORDER by Lightspeed to Transform In-House Buying Experience

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Dec .7, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Bay, which operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life and style digital platforms in Canada, is partnering with NuORDER by Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) to further accelerate its digital-first transformation. Launching ahead of the pre-fall footwear market, the NuORDER by Lightspeed platform directly connects buyers and suppliers in real time to visualize and develop assortments, localize and cater to different markets, and complete orders that deliver the best product to consumers.

NuORDER by Lightspeed's technology will accelerate the digitization of The Bay's buying and merchandising processes with its visually-driven and intuitive platform to help buyers make data-driven decisions, collaborate with vendors, and expedite the go-to-market process. Through a fully-integrated system with The Bay, NuORDER by Lightspeed automates the Purchase Order/Item creation process to further expedite delivery and, ultimately, the online offer, showcasing product to customers faster than ever before.

"Delivering an assortment that reflects the brands, quality and lifestyle that our customers trust us to deliver is essential to The Bay experience," says Laura Janney, Chief Merchant, The Bay. "We are driving a customer-centric approach across our business, and the NuORDER by Lightspeed platform now streamlines our internal process with significant speed and efficiency, and allows us to elevate and cater to market preferences through curated on-trend assortments."

NuORDER by Lightspeed's innovative functionality creates the ability to visualize assortment across brands and categories by location, optimizing The Bay's localization strategy in delivering the right assortment to the right customers, wherever they are based.

"We are excited to partner with The Bay, an iconic Canadian retailer that delivers an extraordinary shopping experience to Canadian consumers," said Olivia Skuza, Co-founder of NuORDER and General Manager, NuORDER by Lightspeed. "The NuORDER by Lightspeed platform has innovated the buying process to enable real-time collaboration, inventory management efficiencies and effective collaboration, all which drive meaningful business results."

About NuORDER by Lightspeed:

Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021 to grow the Lightspeed retail ecosystem, connecting approximately 3,000 brands and more than 100,000 retailers. NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery for the world's best brands and retailers. NuORDER by Lightspeed is a global commerce solution offering Virtual Showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration powering businesses of all sizes. Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com and www.nuorder.com . Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life and style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

The Bay and Hudson's Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

Forward-Looking Statements

