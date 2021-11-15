The Appraisal Institute of Canada and l'Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec Sign Historic Memorandum of Understanding to Better Protect the Public

LÉVIS, QC, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) and the Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec (OEAQ) are pleased to announce the signature of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the work of its respective members and industry partners from a public protection perspective. This MOU marks a new era of collaboration between AIC and OEAQ.

AIC and OEAQ Members are highly qualified, respected professionals who follow a comprehensive curriculum that satisfies rigorous experience and examination requirements. They are committed to respecting a Code of Conduct and to following continuing professional development to maintain the highest level of competency within the evolving marketplace.

This partnership between AIC and OEAQ sends a clear message to all parties that the profession of designated and chartered appraiser is a profession based on principles and values that aim to provide impartial appraisal, review, consulting, reserve fund studies and other services on all types of properties. The designated and chartered appraiser remains an essential player in the real estate market, whether residential, commercial or industrial. The appraiser ensures that the relevant information about a property is reflected in an unbiased, independent and reliable opinion on the market value of a property, so that the client can make an informed decision.

The MOU is the result of efforts by both organizations to ensure a more collaborative oversight of appraisers that decide to obtain both the AACI and É.A designations via this MOU, thus benefiting the public at-large. The MOU provides for reciprocal recognition of qualifications based on the rigor of AIC's and OEAQ's designation processes and professional practice standards.

With respect to the members, the MOU defines precise and rigorous parameters surrounding, among other things, the terms of admission, the supervision of professional practice, and communications. Essentially, this means that dually designated members will be able to benefit from the resources that both organizations provide while at the same time respecting both the AIC and OEAQ's standards.

"We are very proud of this renewed relationship with the Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec," said André Pouliot, AACI, President of the Appraisal Institute of Canada. "We are confident that the new MOU will allow our respective members to take advantage of the services offered by both organizations while protecting the interests of the public."

"The collaboration between the two organizations will allow for better oversight of an appraiser's professional practice to the benefit of the public at large by guaranteeing the quality of the professional services performed by its members. This MOU launches a new era of open discussion between both organizations which will allow our respective members to benefit from the services and training offered by both organizations which ultimately, ensures a strong succession." said Pierre Goudreau, É.A., President of the Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec.

AIC and the OEAQ will continue to collaborate on issues related to the appraisal profession and the real estate market.

ABOUT AIC

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is a leading real property valuation association with over 5,400 members across Canada and around the world. Established in 1938, AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI™) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA™) designations. AIC designated members must abide by Regulations and standards of professional practice known as the Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (CUSPAP) and a Code of Conduct to ensure the integrity of the profession and the protection of public interest.

For more information, visit www.AICanada.ca

ABOUT OEAQ

Since its creation in 1969, the Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec (OEAQ), established under the Professional Code, has been tasked with protecting the public's interest by guaranteeing the quality of the professional acts performed by its members. In addition, the OEAQ has set itself the objective of ensuring constant improvement in the professional services provided to the public by chartered appraisers. In Quebec, more than 1,000 chartered appraisers are recognized professionals who must respect their code of ethics, maintain their skills through continuing education and comply with the professional practice standards of the OEAQ.

