TELUS brings the fastest home internet speeds to customers in Western Canada with new PureFibre 5 Gigabit Internet

TELUS PureFibre customers can now game, stream, work, and learn from home on ultrafast 5 Gigabit Internet

TELUS also showcases industry-leading 25 Gigabit PON technology, allowing TELUS to meet future high-bandwidth demands

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is bringing the fastest PureFibre home internet to Western Canada with the introduction of its PureFibre 5 Gigabit Internet plan, a substantial leap forward in internet technology, offering customers the fastest symmetrical download and upload speeds. As the only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home provider in Western Canada, TELUS continues to push the envelope, delivering unparalleled Internet speeds and sustainable, reliable technology to customers in Alberta and British Columbia. The PureFibre 5 Gigabit Internet plan includes next-generation, award-winning Wi-Fi 6E hardware,1 allowing individuals and families to seamlessly enjoy gaming, web surfing, video calling, working and learning from home, and streaming in 4K.

"With the launch of our PureFibre 5 Gigabit Internet plan, TELUS is setting a new standard for home connectivity, providing our customers with unparalleled internet experiences and value," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President of TELUS Consumer Solutions. "We know the future of connectivity will require significantly higher bandwidths to support emerging technologies, which is why we're excited to advance our network capabilities to achieve speeds up to 25 Gigabits, ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries for years to come."

__________ 1 Red Dot of the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2021]. See TELUS WiFi 6 Access Point for more details.

TELUS is testing 25 Gigabit PON access technology with Nokia to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This new speed tier will allow TELUS to meet future high-bandwidth demands for connected homes and applications such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), the Metaverse, cloud computing and storage, head-mounted displays (HMDs), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and immersive collaboration. By leveraging existing fibre optic infrastructure, TELUS can deliver this advanced technology without needing to build a new network, and is set to increase speeds beyond 5 Gigabit, delivering up to 25 Gigabits to customers in the next few years.

From 2000 through 2023, TELUS invested $259 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum. By 2028, TELUS has committed to invest an additional $73 billion across Canada to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology. These investments are critical to connecting Canadians with the people, resources and information that enrich their lives and underscores TELUS' unwavering focus on advancing technology and connectivity nationwide2. TELUS also has a longstanding dedication to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that its work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas. Through public-private partnerships, 606 Indigenous lands have been connected to TELUS' broadband networks and 248 Indigenous lands connected to TELUS' PureFibre network, positively impacting rural and Indigenous households and businesses.

The PureFibre 5 Gigabit Internet starts from $145 per month on a two year plan. For more information on the internet plan and eligibility, visit www.telus.com/5Gig .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

__________ 2 These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2024 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2023 results and 2024 targets news release dated February 9, 2024.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS Digital Experience (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 72 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

