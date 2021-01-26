STACK Becomes The First Canadian FinTech To Provide Coast-to-Coast CDIC Insurance For All Accounts

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- STACK has been on a four-year mission to make banking more inclusive, more rewarding, and more secure for all Canadians. Last week, they reached another major milestone, becoming the first Canadian FinTech to provide nationwide CDIC insurance for all accounts.

The CDIC is part of the Government of Canada and protects eligible deposits up to a maximum of $100,000, in case of a failure. Banks and other financial institutions in Canada rarely fail. Still, it has happened and added peace of mind is always good when it comes to your money.

While challenger banks typically offer all the features traditional banks do–and many more–CDIC insurance has not been one of them. Until now.

STACK Is The First Canadian Fintech To Get The Green Light From The CDIC

STACK has been working closely with Peoples Trust for four years to enable CDIC insurance for all their accounts. Their approval is a huge win for STACK, its members, and all Canadian fintechs.

"We've been working for four years to get this out to all of our customers for all of their balances, which now provides them all of the security and protection that a traditional bank account provides, without any of the costly fees like overdraft and NSF," explained Miro Pavletic, Co-Founder and CEO of STACK.

CDIC Coverage Is Free and Automatic for STACK Members

With CDIC insurance, every STACK member is now eligible for up to a maximum of $100,000 in deposit protection on all accounts. Signing up for a no-fee bank account with STACK is free, making them the first fintech to offer CDIC insured accounts to all Canadians nationwide. CDIC protection is free and automatic so STACK members are completely covered.

STACK Continues to Break Barriers in Banking

Some Canadian challenger banks have touted CDIC insurance for certain products, like a savings account. STACK is the first and only Canadian fintech to offer CDIC insurance on all accounts. What's the difference? CDIC insurance for a savings account is important, but most Canadians aren't saving anywhere near the $100,000 they would be insured for.

Stats Can reported that of the 3.4 million Canadian households who rent and have a consistent source of income, 46 percent have less than a month's worth of savings. Twenty-four percent of that total don't even have enough saved up to get through one week without pay.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic and record levels of unemployment.

Canadians are estimated to have saved just over 3 percent of their disposable income in 2020, or about $1,277 on average per household. This places them in the bottom half of OECD member countries. For reference, each household in the U.S is predicted to have saved more than triple that amount!

That means with a "high interest" savings account, the average Canadian earns less than $20 per year on their money. Yet Canadians pay an average of $220 each year in bank fees. Let that sink in.

In comparison, STACK members pay no monthly account fees or FX fees and aren't required to maintain a minimum balance to qualify. They also get instant cash back on purchases like coffee, food, groceries, clothes, travel, and more. Those cashback rewards can add up to much more than $20–sometimes in a single transaction.

"Now, more than ever, Canadians are looking for peace of mind and security. We're thrilled to offer them CDIC protection on all their deposits nationwide and help them keep more of their money by avoiding excessive fees," added Miro.

Backed by Mastercard®, STACK also provides customers with Zero Liability Protection, which means they're never held responsible for unauthorized ATM transactions or purchases on their account. Unlike traditional banks that can take up to two weeks to investigate the claim and return money to your account, STACK customers get immediate access to the funds.

For years, STACK already offered compelling rewards, no fees, bank-level security, and powerful ways to save. With STACK's introduction of CDIC insurance, Canadians have more reasons than ever to switch bank accounts, avoid fees, and start saving money.

About STACK

STACK launched in July 2018 to reinvent financial services and put Canadians in control of their money. Using intuitive technology and customizable tools, STACK delivers a smarter way to spend, save and share your money fee-free from your favourite mobile devices. Features like mobile tap-to-pay, automated savings, real-time notifications and cashback rewards empower people to make the most of their money, so it's there for what matters most.

For more information, visit: www.getstack.ca.

