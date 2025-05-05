Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Announces 2025 Black Girls Dream Conference: "She Got Next"

The 2025 conference theme "She Got Next" highlights the power, potential, and promise of the next generation of Black girls and women who are emerging as leaders, creators, and changemakers in their communities and beyond. The theme underscores Southern Black Girls' commitment to investing in and preparing the future of Black women's leadership across the South.

"Attending the Black Girls Dream Conference is more than just an experience, it's a life-changing moment, says Chancee Lundy, Executive Director of the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium. Here, Black girls, femme identifying youth, and women are not only celebrated but empowered to dream without limits. Through powerful workshops, inspiring speakers, and authentic sisterhood, they gain the tools, confidence, and community needed to lead, innovate, and transform their futures. The impact of this conference will ripple far beyond today as we instill hope, a sense of purpose, excellence, and community building that will last for a lifetime. 'She Got Next' isn't just our theme—it's our declaration that we are actively building the next generation of leaders."

The 2025 Black Girls Dream Conference will feature a robust lineup of interactive workshops, panel discussions, and presentations from inspirational speakers focused on mental wellness, health, beauty, social justice, financial literacy, STEM, arts and culture, and economic opportunity. All activities are designed to engage participants of all ages—from 12 to 112—in meaningful exploration, learning, and celebration.

Conference highlights will include:

Two Full Days of Joy-Filled Dream Cultivation: Beginning Friday, June 6 with registration at 9 AM and programming starting at 11 AM , continuing through Saturday evening with events concluding at 10 PM

with registration at and programming starting at , continuing through Saturday evening with events concluding at Recognition of Grant Recipients: For the first time, Southern Black Girls will showcase organizations and individuals who have received funding through various grant programs during a special recognition ceremony

Creative Expression Showcases: Opportunities for attendees to celebrate Black girl brilliance through arts, storytelling, and innovation

Networking Opportunities: Structured sessions for connecting with a diverse community of girls and women across the South

Tech Innovation Zone: A dedicated space exploring technology, entrepreneurship, and digital creativity

"If you change the life of a Black girl, you change the world," states LaTosha Brown, visionary founder of Southern Black Girls. "The 'She Got Next' conference represents our investment in not just tomorrow's leaders, but today's changemakers. We're creating a powerful ecosystem where Black girls and women can access the resources, mentorship, and community they need to turn their boldest dreams into reality. This is about building a future where Black girls don't just have a seat at the table—they're designing, building, and owning the entire room."

Registration is now open through May 15, 2025. Discounted hotel accommodations at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis are available through May 15, 2025, or until capacity is filled. Interested participants can secure tickets and book their stay by visiting the conference website: https://www.southernblackgirls.org/dreamconference/.

For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on social media.

For media credentials and interviews, contact Candice Dixon at [email protected].

About Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium:

Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (SBGWC) has been committed to channeling greater resources to underfunded Black women-led organizations across the South. To date, SBGWC has awarded $10.2 million to 220 Black women-led organizations and provided nearly $500k in grants to over 800 girls through initiatives like the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge. Founded in 2017 by LaTosha Brown, Felecia Lucky, and Alice Eason Jenkins, the Consortium operates in 13 southern states, and employs a participatory grantmaking approach that centers Black girls' voices and experiences while supporting racial justice, education, health and wellness, economic mobility, and leadership development.

Candice M. Dixon

Communications Manager

[email protected]

(334) 394-3236

