Sorry Americano, It's Canadiano Now! Kicking Horse Coffee Rallies Canadian Coffee Shops to Showcase National Pride

Kicking Horse Coffee invites Canadian cafés to rename their Americanos to something a little nicer - Canadianos

INVERMERE, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadian pride surges nationwide, Kicking Horse Coffee is igniting a movement to redefine how Canadians enjoy their coffee. The Kicking Horse Coffee Café in Invermere, BC has always called the Americano a Canadiano, but now they're rallying the rest of Canada to turn their quiet rebellion into a nationwide name change.

Proudly Serving Canadianos. Toronto’s Le Petit Pain coffee shop joins movement from Kicking Horse Coffee to rename the Americano to "Canadiano." (CNW Group/Kicking Horse Coffee)

Participating cafés can receive a "Proudly serving Canadianos" window display from Kicking Horse Coffee, a playful symbol of their participation in the movement. Toronto's Le Petit Pain and Café Belem are among the first to join in, changing their menu boards and posting in their windows to demonstrate their enthusiasm and support.

"It's a simple switch, but it puts a little extra Canadian pride in every cup," said Ryan Silverstein, owner of Le Petit Pain. "We know our customers will love it, and honestly, it just feels right given everything that's going on."

Kicking Horse Coffee is proudly born in the rugged Rocky Mountains of BC. By urging cafés to rename the Americano to "Canadiano" the coffee brand is highlighting the importance of supporting Canadian coffee roasters and businesses.

"The Canadian Rockies aren't just where Kicking Horse Coffee was born - their spirit is brewed into every cup," said Lori Hatcher-Hillier, Chief Marketing Officer of Kicking Horse Coffee. "Now, more than ever we need to stick together and wear our Canadian pride on our (coffee) sleeves."

By building awareness within local communities, Kicking Horse Coffee hopes to foster a more connected and proudly Canadian coffee culture.

Café owners across Canada can download their own Canadiano display at kickinghorsecoffee.ca and are encouraged to share their participation by tagging @kickinghorsecoffee on social media. Now, more than ever, it's time to unite and celebrate Canadians, one cup at a time.

About Kicking Horse Coffee

Kicking Horse Coffee started roasting beans in a garage 28 years ago, in the middle of the Canadian Rockies. Today, the garage is a bit bigger and Kicking Horse Coffee has been consistently named one of the most kickass places to work in Canada. At Kicking Horse Coffee, we believe that doing good can be good for business. That starts with good beans and good human beans. We're proud to be Organic, Fairtrade and Rocky Mountain-roasted. We get up every morning ready to kick ass and craft the best coffee that's ever come out of Canada

SOURCE Kicking Horse Coffee

MEDIA CONTACTS, Jessica Hoffeldt, Senior Account Manager, Agnostic, [email protected], 647-269-7438