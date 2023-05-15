Seventh World Intelligence Congress to open in China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- The seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC), a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, will be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from May 18 to 21, according to the Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality.

Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver", the event will focus on empowering economic and social development with smart technologies and building a global platform for exchange, cooperation, win-win outcomes and sharing in the field of intelligent technology.

Zhu Peng, vice mayor of Tianjin, said the event, highlighting the new trends, new technologies and new business forms of AI development, will invite politicians, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars from all over the world to discuss forward-looking subjects such as intelligent cars, generative AI, brain-computer interaction, as well as AI-related hot topics in the fields of economy, society and culture.

Covering an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, the intelligent technology exhibition component of the four-day event will set up 10 themed exhibition areas, including information technology application innovation, AI and 5G+ industrial Internet, and two smart experience areas focusing on the likes of 5G and smart cars.

The exhibition also covers products, initiatives and technologies such as scientific research and application, smart city and transportation, international and regional collaboration, and intelligent manufacturing.

In addition, experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from 21 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea, will come to Tianjin to strengthen cooperation in science and technology, trade and culture.

Since its inauguration in 2017, the event has offered a platform for scientists, entrepreneurs and economists from home and abroad to discuss the frontier trends of intelligence technology.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality

For further information: Ms Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558