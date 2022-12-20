SDA: the plant-based, non-marine omega-3 you need to know

The little-known anti-inflammatory hero in Cannanda CB2 oil

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - If you're into health and nutrition, you'll already know that omega-3 fatty acids are essential compounds that have numerous health benefits. However, not all omega-3s are created equal and there are important differences among the numerous types. The most discussed are ALA (mostly found in plants), and EPA & DHA (mostly from animal sources like fatty fish).

Doctors and other healthcare practitioners often recommend Cannanda CB2 oil for its high content of SDA omega-3 fatty acids. (CNW Group/3D Medicine Corporation)

While fish oils are a popular source of omega-3s, they come with extensive sustainability and environmental problems (including fisheries that are completely collapsed, ocean pollution, marine diseases), and can't be used by those with fish allergies, or certain dietary restrictions.

Now, a little-known omega-3 called SDA is quickly gaining popularity among vegans and vegetarians since it is considered the best plant-based, non-marine omega-3 available; and with a range of health benefits, SDA could be a game-changer for supplements and foods.

Hemp seed oil happens to be one of the best sources of SDA because it's a clean label ingredient, non-GMO, sustainable (especially compared to fish oils), traceable, vegan-friendly, and may offer a highly scalable option to meet the recommended daily intake of omega-3.

Yet to truly understand why SDA is unlike any other omega-3, we need to understand the conversion pathway for omega-3s and omega-6s.

Omega-3 Conversions

ALA, the most common omega-3, is an essential fatty acid that must be converted into EPA and DHA to offer the greatest amount of health benefits. Unfortunately, for humans (and dogs), this conversion is inefficient due to a "rate-limiting" enzyme (delta-6-desaturase, or D6D).

The benefit of SDA is that it's downstream from D6D and therefore is uninhibited in its conversion to EPA and DHA. DHA is a powerful anti-inflammatory fatty acid, while EPA is best at making sure that the body responds appropriately to inflammation by balancing and regulating the conversion pathways for both omega-3s and omega-6s.

Omega-6 Conversions

Some omega-6 fatty acids compete for the same limited quantities of the D6D enzyme. Just like SDA, the beneficial omega-6 called GLA is also downstream from the D6D enzyme, freeing up the limited D6D to continue its conversion of omega-3s and omega-6s into the most beneficial forms. Here again, hemp seed oil is one of the best sources.

GLA is the reason why people use supplements like evening primrose oil or borage oil, and in turn, GLA is further converted to DGLA, which is a precursor to powerful anti-inflammatory compounds.

Cannanda CB2 Oil and Balancing the Body's Inflammatory State

Some experts call SDA a promising "pro-EPA" omega-3 alternative, especially for vegetarians, vegans, and anyone choosing not to consume marine-based omega-3 sources, whether due to cultural restrictions, allergies, or the negative environmental consequences of the fishing industry. With Cannanda's efforts to address consumer concerns about the purity, sustainability, and sensory appeal of omega-3 sources, CB2 Hemp Seed Oil and its high SDA and GLA content (up to 190 mg and 480 mg, respectively, per serving!) is making the anti-inflammatory benefits of omega-3s easily accessible for everyone.

Yet, what makes CB2 Hemp Seed Oil so much more powerful is the addition of "CB2 oil." Dr. Victor Chan from SCIMEDICA Health Group in Surrey, BC has seen the power of SDA combined with CB2 oil in his own patients, where he explains, "we have a lot of vegetarian patients of South Asian background. Most require an omega-3 supplement and will not use fish oils. This is why we rely on Cannanda's CB2 Hemp Seed Oil." Dr. Chan goes on to say, "we also treat a lot of joint pain and injuries with injection therapies, and CB2 oil is a great adjunct to their treatment protocol. It's an excellent nutrient-dense oil for restricted diets."

This Canadian innovation won the National Nutrition Innovation Award in 2019 and it's surprisingly affordable compared to many alternatives. It's recommended by naturopathic doctors, medical doctors, chiropractors, massage therapists, nutritionists, and pharmacists; and available to order online or at one of several hundred retail outlets.

