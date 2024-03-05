Airbnb guests and hosts benefit from convenient Schlage access code integration with Airbnb app

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Schlage®, a leading provider of home security and access solutions for over a century, is announcing a smart lock integration with Airbnb. Airbnb Hosts with listings in the US and Canada now have seamless access to Schlage's industry-leading Encode family of Smart WiFi Locks directly within the Airbnb app, improving reservation and accessibility management while simplifying entry and exit logistics for guests.

The new Schlage smart lock integration grants Airbnb Hosts control of the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, Schlage Encode Plus™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt2 and the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Lever within the Airbnb app. Hosts can now streamline the check-in and check-out process with automatically generated access codes for guests, removing any need to hide keys, meet in person or create unique codes for each visitor manually. Access codes will be shared with the guests at the time of booking—codes are only active during their trip—and are automatically deactivated after checkout. Hosts can extend a guest's reservation as needed in the Airbnb app, and the code will automatically update to remain active through the updated reservation length.

"Smart locks are uniquely suited to make life easier for people who rent their property on platforms like Airbnb because they eliminate the need for exchanging physical keys. They provide a level of ease for both Hosts and guests, even when reservations need to be modified or canceled, and are generally safer than traditional door locks," said Tim Eskew, senior manager of IoT Partnerships at Schlage. "The added security, convenience and peace of mind will be a huge benefit to Airbnb Hosts with listings in the U.S. and Canada."

Both Airbnb guests and Hosts benefit from the convenience that Schlage locks provide. The new experience is now available to all Hosts within the Airbnb app. The Schlage Encode family of products are well suited to support Hosts looking to take advantage of this new automation experience within the Airbnb app. With a simple installation process, long battery life and secure and reliable WiFi connection, Schlage locks provide guests with convenient access to Airbnb homes. With advanced notice of property entry requirements and codes, guests will know exactly how and when to enter a property.

