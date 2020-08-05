Samsung Unveils Five New Galaxy Devices To Empower Your Work and Play

Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G, the Most Powerful Note Series Yet

The Galaxy Note20 Series 5G smartphones are productivity powerhouses that work like a computer and let you game like a pro. The series features two innovative devices: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in performance and productivity, and Galaxy Note20 5G, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you can focus on staying connected with the people you love.

Power to Work

Today, we need devices that are as flexible as we are, so we can work, play and connect how we want. Take your productivity to the next level with the Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G. The latest Galaxy Note series from Samsung helps transform the way you work—empowering you to do more, wherever life takes you. Now, on the Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G, the new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful pen to paper experience2, and these features extend to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience. Plus, a deeper relationship with long-standing Samsung partner, Microsoft, makes the Galaxy Note20 Series 5G and your Windows PC work together seamlessly.

An Advanced S Pen: A favourite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the enhanced S Pen of the Galaxy Note20 Series 5G offers a superb writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. Galaxy Note20 Series 5G has more lifelike precision than ever to give you true pen-to-paper accuracy and responsiveness 3 . With the five new Anywhere actions on the S Pen, touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – is as simple as a flick of the wrist.

Power to Play

Samsung is also bringing its Microsoft partnership to the entertainment side of Galaxy Note20 Series 5G, taking mobile play to the next level. Fully immerse yourself in the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has ever engineered into a smartphone, so you can game like a pro from your couch, backyard, or around the house. The Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G provide you with the power to be a filmmaker in the palm of your hand without the need for extra equipment.

Your favourite Xbox games on Galaxy Note20 Series 5G: Beginning September 15, 2020 , play over 100 Xbox games on your phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 6 , including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5. The Galaxy Note20 Series 5G gaming experience is further enhanced with its AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization, and 240Hz touch latency on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. With hyper-fast 5G 7 and Wi-Fi 6 8 , get optimized gaming latency in every level and battle. A large and immersive display provides a smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest Note processor yet 9 . Galaxy Note20 Series 5G is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.

Galaxy Legacy of Power and Performance

The Galaxy Note has cemented its status as a power phone. The Galaxy Note20 Series 5G continues that legacy as the most powerful Note series yet13 to give you the things you know, love, and expect from Galaxy.

Galaxy Note20 Series 5G is built with the fastest processor of all our Galaxy smartphones. It features cutting-edge technology and a superb mobile experiences, without sacrificing the iconic design. Both Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G introduce new Mystic colours – soft neutral tones with a brand new, textured haze effect.

For the first time in the Note series, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G offers the vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate14. These features combine to deliver buttery smooth visuals on our best Note display yet, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to extend your battery life. Sporting an all-day intelligent battery15 and Super Fast Charging capabilities, get hours of power from minutes of charge16 so you worry less about running out of power.

Samsung 5G leadership delivers next-level power for everything you love to do thanks to hyper-fast 5G17. Galaxy Note20 Series 5G automatically searches and recommends high speed networks and can access Wi-Fi 618 networks with optimized latency for various streaming services. You can be confident your Galaxy Note20 Series 5G hardware and software is better protected end-to-end thanks to the Samsung Knox mobile security platform.

For the first time on a Note device, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology delivers an intuitive experience that makes sharing photos and videos with loved ones simple and quick. This advanced directional and spatial awareness technology allows you to simply point your Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G to another UWB-enabled Galaxy device19, and the Nearby Share feature will automatically identify the people you're facing at the top of your sharing panel.

Unlock New Experiences with the Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

Samsung Galaxy products and services are designed to work together effortlessly, helping elevate not only your work and play, but the things that are important to you. Take your Galaxy Note20 Series 5G to the next level by pairing it with other new additions to the Samsung Galaxy: Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live. With these cutting-edge complements to the Note experience, you can enjoy a seamless ecosystem that helps to you work smarter, play longer, focus on wellness, and communicate with your loved ones.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Versatile Tablets for Productivity and Creativity

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet to help users get creative and stay productive. With the latest Galaxy Tab S processor20 and expandable memory up to 512GB21 , both tablets come with a 120Hz refresh rate and have an 11-inch and 12.4-inch display, respectively22.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ come with a refined S Pen23 and Samsung Notes. Plus, transform your tablet with an optional, redesigned keyboard attachment24 to provide a PC-like experience — helping you get more done in less time. The S Pen is also your ideal creative companion for using excellent drawing and note taking apps such as Clip Studio Paint, Canva and Noteshelf25.

Galaxy Watch3

Galaxy Watch3 is the next-generation companion for managing your routines and smashing your fitness goals. Crafted with premium materials including stainless steel and genuine leather, and featuring a slimmed-down26 version of the popular rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch3 features the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece while still being comfortable enough to wear around the clock.

This smartwatch isn't just appealing to the eye—it can help center your wellness experience27, sporting the most expansive wellness suite from Samsung yet. Paired with advanced sensor technology, Galaxy Watch3 offers total lifestyle management with an integrated heart rate sensor so you can make informed decisions about your fitness and wellness, and visibly track your improvement28. If you take a hard fall outdoors or in your home, the Fall Detection29 feature enables you to send a SOS message to emergency contacts for added peace of mind. For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch.

Galaxy Buds Live

Meet the newest shape of our wireless earbuds – Galaxy Buds Live. With a truly iconic design and comfortable fit, they make a bold fashion statement that projects your unique style. Combining AKG's sound expertise with a 12mm speaker and bass duct that is our biggest ever speaker on Galaxy Buds yet, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones plus the Voice Pickup Unit that senses when your jaw is moving, and converts this data into voice signals to deliver enhanced sound quality. So you can feel like you're in the boardroom with your colleagues, even when you're working from home. These earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation30, pairing both live and spacious sound quality with the ability to tune in (or out) of the world around you.

Reshape What's Possible with Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung continues to pioneer this novel category of mobile devices by introducing the next generation of foldables— Galaxy Z Fold2. After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users an enhanced refinement of the foldable experience31. Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for powerful productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with the premium design of Galaxy Z Fold2. The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches32 and the large Main Screen is 7.6-inches33, making them both larger than the previous Galaxy Fold. With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two equally stunning colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Samsung is building on its longstanding partnerships with Google and Microsoft to design a superb foldable experience. With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung will continue to inspire new possibilities for the foldable category.

Pre-Order and Early Purchase Offers

Samsung is excited to be bringing our latest innovations to Canadian consumers in 2020. Canadians who pre-order the Galaxy Note20 Series 5G on Samsung.com/ca between August 5 and August 20, 2020 and complete their purchase will receive their choice of: (i) a Xbox Game Pass Bundle; or (ii) Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, or Galaxy Buds+ with purchase of Galaxy Note20 5G34.

Canadians who purchase either Galaxy Buds Live35 or Galaxy Watch336 on Samsung.com/ca between August 5 and September 4, 2020 will receive a Wireless Charger Pad or Wireless Duo Pad, respectively.

At Samsung Experience Stores and all other partner locations, be among the first 15,000 Canadian customers to own the Galaxy Note20 Series 5G between August 5 and September 4, 2020 to receive an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for your choice of: (i) a Xbox Game Pass Bundle; or (ii) Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, or Galaxy Buds+ with purchase of Galaxy Note20 5G37.

At Samsung Experience Stores and all other partner locations, be among the first 3,300 Canadian customers to purchase Galaxy Buds Live38 between August 5 and September 4, 2020 to receive an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for a Wireless Charger Pad.

At Samsung Experience Stores or at all other partner locations, be among the first 1,700 Canadian customers to purchase Galaxy Watch339 between August 5 and September 4, 2020 to receive an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for a Wireless Duo Pad.

For customers looking to experience the latest Galaxy innovations in-store, please join us at one of our Samsung Experience Store locations across Canada, including the new Montreal Eaton Centre location opening today, August 5, 2020. Stores are located at:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Availability

Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: Available for pre-order now at Samsung Experience Stores or through Samsung.com/ca, as well as across major Canadian carriers and retail partners, and available for purchase at retail as of August 21, 2020 .

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, starting at $1,819.99 (regular price) for the 128GB model and $2,029.99 (regular price) for the 512GB model (available in Mystic Black only).





Available online at Samsung.com/ca starting in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White and Mystic Black for (regular price) and in-stores at Samsung Experience Stores and major retailers across starting . Galaxy Z Fold2: Will be available in Canada later this year – pricing and availability details to come.

For more information about Samsung's latest Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/

Specifications:



Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note20 5G Display 6.9" edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3088x1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate 6.7" flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400x1080), 393ppi, HDR10+ certified *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Note20's screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.6" with accounting for the rounded corners and Galaxy Note20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.8" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. *120Hz display only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Dimensions & Weight [Device] 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g [Device] 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g [S Pen] 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g S Pen Bluetooth enabled, Lithium Titanate Battery: Up to 24 hours of battery standby time Pressure levels: 4096, Pen tip diameter: 0.7 mm, IP68 *S Pen's operable distance extends approximately 10 meters from the device in open space. Control range may vary depending on surroundings and other factors. *Using S Pen as a stylus does not require battery power. Actual battery life may vary depending on usage patterns and other factors. *IP68 rating is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Camera Front 10MP Selfie Camera . Dual Pixel AF . Pixel size: 1.22μm . FOV: 80˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 10MP Selfie Camera . Dual Pixel AF . Pixel size: 1.22μm . FOV: 80˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 Rear *12MP Ultra Wide Camera . Pixel size: 1.4μm . FOV: 120˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 *108MP Wide-angle Camera . PDAF, OIS . Pixel size: 0.8μm . FOV: 79˚ . F.No (aperture): F1.8 . 1/1.33" image sensor size *12MP Telephoto Camera . Pixel size: 1.0μm . FOV: 20˚ . F.No (aperture): F3.0 *Laser AF Sensor Space Zoom . 5x Optical Zoom . Up to 50x Super Resolution Zoom OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Tracking AF *12MP Ultra Wide Camera . Pixel size: 1.4μm . FOV: 120˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 *12MP Wide-angle Camera . Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS . Pixel size: 1.8μm . FOV: 79˚ . F.No (aperture): F1.8 . 1/1.76" image sensor size *64MP Telephoto Camera . Pixel size: 0.8μm . FOV: 76˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.0 Space Zoom . 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom . Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Tracking AF *Galaxy Note20's Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens. *Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor *3.0GHz(Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz Memory 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage * Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) *Expandable memory only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. MicroSD card sold separately. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) 4,300mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4170mAh for Galaxy Note20 and 4370mAh for Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) *WPC certified Wireless charging *Wireless PowerShare Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network [5G] 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 [LTE] Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20, Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload [Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) [Ultra Wide Band] *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets. *Ultra Wide Band supported on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Payment NFC, MST Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: Fingerprint, Face recognition Audio [Stereo Speakers by AKG] Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) [Ultra high quality audio playback] UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format] MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth] Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. *The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. *Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung. [Recording] Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. *AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format] MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection] Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps) Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 *IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. In the Box Device, Pre-Installed Screen Protector, Data Cable (C-to-C), Travel Adapter (25W), Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide

* Specs subject to change without notice. Specs vary by markets/carriers.

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2020, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca.

1 Compared to Galaxy Fold 2 Compared to Galaxy Note10 3 Galaxy Note20 5G has 40% latency improvement over Note10;Galaxy Note20 Ultra has 80% latency improvement (down to 9ms) over Note10. 4 Link to Windows requires the Your Phone app (free download), a Microsoft account and Windows 10. Some mobile apps may have security features that prevent the mobile app from being viewed on PC. 5 Service will be available starting later this year. Need to be signed into the same Microsoft account. Microsoft Outlook sync for web version only 6 Service available in Canada later this year. Controller may be needed to play some games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Controller sold separately. Paid subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate required. Game streaming (beta) available from September 15, 2020; requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, sufficient network speed, and supported controller (each sold separately). Streaming limits apply. Catalog varies over time and by market. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. 7 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. 8 Faster than previous Wi-Fi protocols. Only available where Wi-Fi 6 is supported. Availability of Wi-Fi 6 support may vary depending on country or region. 9 Compared to Galaxy Note10. 10 Space Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. 11 Compatible with Bluetooth or USB-C accessories, sold separately. 12 Samsung DeX wireless connection requires smart TV with Miracast support; both devices must be on same Wi-Fi network. Samsung DeX provides optimized experience with Samsung smart TV launched after 2019 13 Compared to Galaxy Note10. 14 Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate. 15 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. 16 When using the included charger and cable. 17 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. 18 Faster than previous Wi-Fi protocols. Only available where Wi-Fi 6 is supported. Availability of Wi-Fi 6 support may vary depending on country or region. 19 Point to Share works between Samsung devices that support UWB. 20 Thirty percent faster compared to Galaxy Tab S6 21 MicroSD sold separately 22 Galaxy Tab S7 11" screen is a LTPS TFT LCD screen. Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4" screen is a sAMOLEDTM screen. Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. 23 Compared to Galaxy Tab S6 S Pen. 24 Keyboard accessory sold separately. 25 Canva and Noteshelf are proloaded in Tab S7｜S7+ as a stub. Clip Studio Paint is preloaded in S7｜S7+ however the preload may not be supported in some regions. Clip Studio Paint is available in the Galaxy Store. 26 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter than the original Galaxy Watch3 27 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. 28 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Heart rate tracking function on the watch can be used as standalone, but data stored in the watch may only be partially displayed after a certain period of time. Smartphone pairing is recommended in order to keep all data stored. 29 This feature is intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease. 30 Features including Active Noise Cancellation are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices, available through the App Store. 31 As compared to Galaxy Fold. 32 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.2" in a full rectangle and 6.2" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. 33 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 7.6" in a full rectangle and 7.6" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. 34 Terms and conditions apply. Pre-order a Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G on www.samsung.com/ca from August 5th – August 20th, 2020 and receive a bonus gift upon completion of your device purchase as shown above (customers' choice). While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions. 35 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase Galaxy Buds Live from August 5th – September 4th 2020 on samsung.com/ca and receive and receive a bonus Wireless Charger Pad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions. 36 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase a Galaxy Watch3 from August 5th – September 4th 2020 samsung.com/ca and a bonus Wireless DuoPad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions. 37 Terms and conditions apply. Be among the first 15,000 customers to either (i) pre-order from August 5th – August 20th, 2020, or (ii) purchase from August 2st – September 4th, 2020 a Galaxy Note20 5G or a Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and receive an E-Voucher upon completion of your purchase (redeemable on Samsung.com/ca Aug18 – Sept 30, 2020 for one of either a Microsoft Game Pass Bundle or Samsung Buds+ (for purchase of Galaxy Note205G) OR one of either a Microsoft Game Pass Bundle or Galaxy Buds Live (for purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G). E-Vouchers can be downloaded from the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in the Benefits Section between Aug 18 – Sept 30, 2020. Visit Samsung.com/evoucher for full details. 38 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase Galaxy Buds Live from August 5th – September 4th 2020 and receive an E-Voucher redeemable on samsung.com/ca between August 18th and September 30th 2020 for a bonus Wireless Charger Pad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions. 39 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase a Galaxy Watch3 from August 5th – September 4th 2020 and receive an E-Voucher redeemable on samsung.com.ca between August 18th and September 30th, 2020 for a bonus Wireless DuoPad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions.

For further information: Katelin Onishi, North Strategic Public Relations, Tel: 613-883-4684, [email protected]

